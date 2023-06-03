Shocked by Coromandel train accident, cricket world, many star cricketers including Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag expressed grief

A major train accident took place on Friday near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. near the stationCoromandel Express, Duronto Express and goods train collided with each other. The collision was so fierce that the Coromandel Express derailed and several of its coaches climbed onto the goods train. According to the information received so far, 261 people have lost their lives in this terrible accident. At the same time, more than 900 people are injured. At the same time, after this incident, a wave of mourning has run in the cricket world as well. After the incident, many cricketers including India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag have expressed grief over it. All the star cricketers described the incident as horrific and expressed their condolences to the victims of the accident.

Expressing grief over the Coromandel train accident, Virat Kohli has expressed condolences through his official Twitter account. Virat said that ‘saddened to hear about the painful train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to those injured in this accident.

Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter that ‘It is very sad to hear about this tragic train accident involving the Coromandel Express in Odisha. Condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Harbhajan Singh wrote that ‘Sad to know about the train accident between Coromandel Express and another passenger train in Odisha. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. I appeal to the Ministry of Railways and the government to save the people as soon as possible.

Yuvraj Singh said ‘I express my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the #Odisha train accident, my prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured’:

