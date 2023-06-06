shocking revelation in the post mortem report regarding the death of tigers rjl

UP Tiger Death in Dudhwa: It is surprising that there is no dearth of prey in the forest. Nor water. Despite this, big animals like tigers are dying of hunger and thirst. Two such incidents in a month have surprised even the experts. The special thing is that the tigers who lost their lives were not fit to be hunted even though they were young. After the report of IVRI, experts will now find the reason for this and NTCA has also kept an eye on it. Dudhwa National Park located in Kheri district is very green. Here there is a food chain for vegetarian animals. There is a river for drinking water, apart from this water holes have also been prepared. There is also adequate hunting arrangement for non-vegetarian animals. Even after this, the reason for the death of tigers in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is coming to the fore, the park administration is also stunned. The area of ​​Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is about 884 hectares. Even after this, many such incidents have come to the fore, in which tigers are not only found weak and sick, but also hungry. The post-mortem report revealed the death of two tigers on April 21 and June 3 in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. On April 21, the tiger died in front of the Forest Department team. He was also unable to hunt. After this, on June 3, even water was not found in the stomach of the dead tigress in the Mailani range. It has been revealed in the post mortem report that both these tigers were very weak. were hungry Couldn’t hunt. Experts are also trying to find out why the tigers have become weak.