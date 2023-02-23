Shoigu announced the failed attempts of the West to dismember Russia

Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu on Thursday, February 23, congratulated the Russian military on Defender of the Fatherland Day, noting that today the country is in serious danger from the collective West.

According to the head of the Russian defense department, now the armed forces serve as a guarantee of national security and stable development of the Russian Federation.

“Our soldiers and officers are defending what our grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought for. For them, the highest meaning of life has always been the well-being and security of the Motherland. And for us, their successors, devotion to the Fatherland is the main value, a reliable support for the independence of Russia,” the minister said during a gala evening at the Central Academic Theater of the Russian Army.

He also noted that the heroism and courage of the soldiers, as well as the power and glory of Russian weapons, have always been an integral part of the greatness of Russia. The victories of the Russian soldier are forever inscribed in the history of the country, and the feat of the people during the Great Patriotic War will never fade, Shoigu emphasized.

“Today, we are once again in serious danger. Using Ukraine, the collective West seeks to dismember Russia, deprive it of its independence. These attempts are doomed to failure,” he said.

In addition, the head of the Russian defense department thanked all those who are now at the forefront and “solving complex tasks to ensure military operations, at the risk of their lives, fulfilling their military duty.”

“Thank you to the families of servicemen for the moral support of our soldiers. This helps them adequately fulfill their military duty,” the minister concluded.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin Russians Happy Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Every year on February 23, Russia celebrates an important public holiday – Defender of the Fatherland Day. In Moscow, fireworks on the occasion of February 23 will be launched at 14 venues at 21:00. A total of 30 volleys are planned.