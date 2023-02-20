Shoigu discussed the development of the military component with the CSTO Secretary General

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov discussed the development of the military component of the CSTO, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday, February 20.

“During the meeting, topical issues of developing the military component of the organization and improving its power potential were discussed,” the ministry said.

The Defense Minister also congratulated Tasmagambetov on his appointment. He expressed hope that the experience of the new Secretary General will serve to further strengthen the authority of the CSTO both in the international arena and within each of the states that are members of the organization.

In turn, Tasmagambetov thanked Shoigu for the meeting and noted that last week he had a visit to the chairman of the Collective Security Council, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“First of all, we signed an action plan for the implementation of the decisions of the Collective Security Council – the November decisions of last year,” Tasmagambetov said.

Imangali Tasmagambetov was appointed to the post of CSTO Secretary General from January 1, 2023 for a period of three years.

Earlier, on January 15, it was reported that three out of four CSTO exercises are planned to be held in Belarus in September. First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic Pavel Muraveiko noted that airfields and training grounds on the territory of Belarus will be involved in the exercises, where aviation military units of Belarusian and Russian units will operate shoulder to shoulder.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a military-political alliance created by the CIS states to stabilize the situation in partner countries. The CSTO consists of six states: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan.