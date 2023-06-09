shooter who gunned down sanjeev jeeva has nepal connection rs 20 lakh betel nut

Sanjeev Jeeva Encounter: The wires of Vijay Yadav, the shooter who gunned down the infamous Sanjeev Jeeva, are being connected to Nepal. He had gone to Nepal a few days back. Stayed in touch with a big mafia there. He told this to the police. It is said that a person gave him contract to kill by showing Jeeva’s photo. The deal was done for Rs 20 lakh. However, only five thousand rupees and revolver were given. According to information, the shooter Vijay, who gunned down Sanjeev Jeeva, is connecting with Nepal’s mafia and Ashraf, a friend of the recently killed Atiq Ahmed. Vijay had gone to Nepal a few days back. There he met Ashraf. Ashraf told him that his brother Atif was in Lucknow jail. There Jeeva harasses him. To get Jeeva out of the way, he made a deal for 20 lakhs. Before work, Vijay was given five thousand rupees and a revolver. On the other hand, on reaching Lucknow, Ashraf’s henchman gave shelter to Vijay and got Reiki done. Vijay has told these things in the interrogation of the police. The police has started its investigation. On the other hand, four head constables and two constables were suspended on Thursday night in connection with the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva in the court room. In the initial investigation, their negligence has been claimed. They had duty at different gates of the court premises. At the same time, in such a big incident, only the head constable and the constable have been held responsible.