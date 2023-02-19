Shooting kills at least four in Texas

At least four people have died in a shooting in the US city of Galena Park, Texas. The incident, according to police, occurred on Saturday, February 18.

Harris County Police Officer Ed Gonzalez on his Twitter page indicated that all four died on the spot.

The sheriffs of the local police department immediately arrived at the scene of the incident. The reasons for the incident are still unknown.

Earlier, on February 17, it was reported that at least six people were killed, another was injured in a shooting in Mississippi in the United States. One of the incidents is known to have taken place in a shop on Arkabutla Road, where a man was shot dead. A woman was also killed in a residential building on Atkabutla Dam Road, her husband was wounded in the process.

Prior to that, on February 16, two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Memphis (Tennessee, USA).