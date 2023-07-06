Shooting of film ‘Nirhua Hindustani-4’ begins in Saat Samandar Paar London

The shooting of Bhojpuri cinema’s successful film Nirhua Hindustani’s franchise Nirhua Hindustani-4 has started across seven seas in London, in which mainly Azamgarh MP co-jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua and famous actress Amrapali Dubey are going to be seen.

Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Kings Entertainment Ltd is producing this film. The producers are Pravesh Lal Yadav and Abhishek King Kumar, while the director is Manjul Thakur, who has given many superhit films in Bhojpuri. Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey will be seen together once again in this film. The chemistry of both is very much liked by the Bhojpuri audience, a glimpse of which is visible in the pictures spotted on the sets of the film.

Regarding Nirhua Hindustani-4, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua said that the Nirhua Hindustani series has been showered with immense love and blessings by the audience, due to which today we are launching its sequel. This film will be more than the previous three films. The story of this film is going to be even more amazing and entertaining. Nirhua also said that the mood of Bhojpuri cinema has changed and acceptance has also increased. From that point of view also we are going to make our film on a class level. Although the shooting of the film is happening in London, but the spirit of the story is Bhojpuri based, so the audience will like it very much.

Actress Amrapali Dubey said about Nirhua Hindustani-4 that this film will be bigger than the previous three films and will entertain the audience a lot. Amrapali also said that she liked the story of this film so much that she got excited to do the film and today the time has come when she is seen shooting the film in London’s litigants with Nirahua. Amrapali says that she is feeling proud to be a part of this film.