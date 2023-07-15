Shooting of “Main Atal Hoon” starring Pankaj Tripathi completed

Ever since the first look of “Main Atal Hoon” starring Pankaj Tripathi was released, audiences have been in awe of the actor’s portrayal of the life of the popular Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen and directed by Ravi Jadhav and directed by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. Eagerly waiting to experience the cinematic masterpiece on his life written by…

During the shooting schedule, the makers of the film met Yogi Adityanath, the eminent Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and discussed the film in detail. Today the film wrapped up its last schedule in Mumbai. Shot over 45 days at different locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow, the film will take the audience through the childhood and extraordinary political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This film made in collaboration with a brilliant cast will be released in theaters soon. A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production, “Main Atal Hoon” is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.