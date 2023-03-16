March 16 - BLiTZ. After three local banks went bankrupt in the United States as a result of the stock market crisis, it spread to Europe: the European banking index EuroStoxx Banks decreased by 7%, and the London Stock Exchange index - by 3.8%. Portal writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ukraina.ru/20230316/1044447083.html">"Ukraine.ru"</a>.

Of the European financial institutions, the Swiss Credit Suisse Bank suffered the most, losing up to 35% of the value of its shares in the first half of March and being dangerously close to bankruptcy. The blow dealt affected the entire economic system of Switzerland. It is noted at the same time that the problems with this bank began in 2022, which was caused by a massive outflow of capital. In turn, depositors began to withdraw funds from their accounts against the backdrop of anti-Russian restrictions and the freezing of Russian assets. As a result, investors from different countries preferred to withdraw their assets from the bank, fearing a possible arrest of capital, if Washington so desired.

After the start of the Russian special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, the countries of the collective West began to impose sanctions against Russia. Already in March last year, the Russian Federation became the record holder for the number of restrictions imposed against the country.