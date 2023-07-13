Shortage of teachers will be removed in government schools of Bihar, teachers will be deputed

Shortage of teachers in Bihar’s secondary and higher secondary schools, especially in advanced Plus Two schools, will be removed soon. To meet their shortage, guidelines for deputation of teachers have been issued on Thursday. According to this, highly qualified teachers teaching in primary schools will be given additional responsibility. Actually, the deputation should be of him only. Earlier on Wednesday, the schedule for the appointment of guest teachers has been issued.

Instructions given to education officers

In this context, the Director of Secondary Education has asked all the District Education Officers to depute teachers in the schools having shortage of teachers. Director of Secondary Education Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava has told the District Education Officers that if classes one to eight are taught in the premises of upgraded/newly established secondary and higher secondary schools, then on priority basis teachers with graduate/postgraduate degrees will be appointed there. Get education done in the secondary and higher secondary schools being run. Similarly, in secondary/senior secondary schools having shortage of teachers, teachers with higher degrees have been asked to conduct teaching in the nearest primary schools. Apart from this, in those Plus Two schools where the teacher to student ratio is more, the teachers there should be sent to study in schools with less number of teachers.

Many schools do not have proper teachers

Apart from this, secondary teachers working in Plus Two schools will teach classes 11th and 12th in their own premises. Apart from this, in those secondary/senior secondary schools where vocational education instructors are working, they should also be provided teaching and learning in the divisions of plus two schools as per the requirement. The Education Department has taken this decision in the video conferencing held with the higher officials last day after some district education officers told that there are no proper teachers in many schools of the district.

Education department issued circular for appointment of guest teachers

Here, a circular has been issued by the Education Department on Wednesday for the appointment of guest teachers in 9300 higher secondary schools of the state. 1113 guest teachers are to be appointed in these schools. The districts have been informed about the vacancies. As per the schedule, applications will be taken from July 17 to 20. Contribution will be made to the selected guest teachers from 30 to 31 July.

Guest teachers will be appointed on 1113 posts

According to the notification issued on Wednesday of secondary education, guest teachers for subjects English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany will be appointed in higher secondary schools. At present, 3144 guest teachers are teaching in high schools of the state, while the sanctioned posts are 4257. In this, 1113 posts are vacant. Director of Secondary Education Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava has said that under no circumstances should the services of guest teachers be taken more than the available vacancies in each district.

The schedule of appointment of guest teachers is as follows

Recruitment process – due date

Requisition will be taken: 12 to 14 July

Roster preparation: By July 15

Approval of reservation roster: 16 July

District wise advertisement publication: 17 July

Application from candidates: from 17 to 20 July

Merit list will be made: July 21

Publication of merit list: 22 July

Objection on merit list: 24 July

Disposal of objections: 25 July

Final publication of merit list: 26 July

Choice from selected candidates: 27 to 28 July

Allocation of schools: 29 July

Contribution of candidates: 30 to 31 July

District wise number of vacancies

51 in Patna, 34 in Nalanda, 32 in Bhojpur, 19 in Buxar, 34 in Rohtas, 20 in Bhabua, 45 in Gaya, 12 in Jehanabad, 9 in Arwal, 25 in Nawada, 28 in Aurangabad, 50 in Muzaffarpur, 50 in Sitamarhi 34, Sheohar seven, Vaishali 37, East Champaran 52, West Champaran 40, Saran 43, Siwan 38, Gopalganj 29, Darbhanga 41, Madhubani 50, Samastipur 48, Saharsa 20, Supaul 23 in Madhepura, 32 in Purnea, 28 in Araria, 17 in Kishanganj, 31 in Katihar, 34 in Bhagalpur, 24 in Banka, 17 in Munger, 8 in Sheikhpura, 12 in Lakhisarai, 21 in Jamui, 16 in Khagaria and 31 guest teachers are to be appointed in Begusarai.

