SHO’s children playing with bundles of notes in Unnao, SP took action when the photo went viral

Lucknow : The photo of the children of the station in-charge posted at a police station in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh with a bundle of notes is going viral. In which two children are sitting on the bed playing with bundles of notes. These rupees are being told about 14 lakhs. This photo has become a topic of discussion on social media. Questions are being raised as to where did so much cash come from at an inspector’s house. At the same time, there has been a stir in the police department after the photo went viral.

Actually, on Thursday morning many photos are becoming fiercely viral on social media. In which two children are seen playing with 27 bundles of five hundred notes on the bed. There is also a whole family with children. Due to viral photo of children with money, there has been a stir in the police department. According to the information, this viral photo is of the children of Rameshchandra Sahni, in-charge of Behta Mujawar police station.

SP handed over the investigation of the case to Bangarmau CO

When this matter came to the notice of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena, he got the incident investigated with immediate effect. In the investigation, it was found that Rameshchandra Sahni, in-charge of Behta Mujawar police station in the district, has children. Whose photo with bundles of notes has gone viral. The SP has handed over the investigation of the case to Bangarmau CO Pankaj Singh. Further action will be decided after the investigation report comes.

Station in-charge Rameshchandra Sahni, posted at Behta Mujawar police station in Unnao, came two years ago after being transferred from Hardoi. According to the media report, station in-charge Ramesh Chand Sahni has told that he had taken loan money to get his house built, his photo has gone viral. At present, after the photo went viral on social media, along with being found prima facie guilty in the investigation by the Bangarmau CO, the station in-charge Rameshchandra Sahni has been put on the line with immediate effect. Departmental inquiry has also been ordered against him.

