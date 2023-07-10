Showed fear of shutting down electricity connection in Patna, then withdrew Rs 18.50 lakh from the account, know the whole thing

Mithilesh Kumar Sinha, who lives in an apartment at Jagat Narayan Road under Kadamkuan police station in Patna, was threatened by cyber miscreants for disconnection of electricity connection and after downloading an app, withdrew Rs 18.50 lakh from his account. In this regard, Mithilesh Kumar Sinha has lodged an FIR against the unknown in Kadamkuan police station.

Got the app downloaded by tricking

Mithilesh Sinha got a message on his mobile that your electricity bill is due, so your connection will be disconnected immediately. Also there was a number in that message. When he called that number, no one received. After some time a call came and he told that he is speaking from the electricity department. After this, Mithilesh Sinha informed that a smart meter is installed in his house and there is balance in it. On this the person said that your balance is correct and your connection will not be disconnected. But an app is not linked to your electricity account. If you add that app, you will always get updated information about the bill and will also get 2.5% rebate from the power supply company.

Cyber ​​miscreants made a withdrawal of Rs 18.50 lakh

After this, Mithilesh Sinha downloaded that app and also linked it to his account. After this, cyber miscreants made a withdrawal of Rs 18.50 lakh from his account. The special thing is that he did not even get the message of withdrawal. After this, he applied to his bank to get an FD of five lakhs out of the amount deposited in the account. But it was told from the bank that there is no money in your account. After this, when he checked the account, it was found that only Rs 503 was left in the account. After this, he lodged an FIR against the unknown at Kadamkuan police station. The police is engaged in the investigation of the matter.

