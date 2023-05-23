Showroom owner shot dead in broad daylight in Ghaziabad, dispute related to property

Ghaziabad : A case of murder in broad daylight has come to the fore. In Muradnagar town, criminals shot dead the mobile shop operator on Tuesday. The criminals shot the businessman sitting in the mobile shop 2 bullets in the head with a pistol and the third one missed. This whole incident happened right in front of the police post. After the murder, the criminals escaped by openly firing 2 rounds on the road. The people of the area are in panic after the incident happened in broad daylight.

The miscreants absconded while firing in the air after the murder.

Mukesh Goyal (43 years), a resident of New Defense Colony in Muradnagar town, has a mobile shop right in front of the Railway Road police post. On Tuesday morning at around 9 am, he was sitting on his chair inside the shop. At the same time, two masked miscreants riding a bike entered the shop. He opened fire with a pistol. Hearing the sound of gunshots, the nearby traders gathered. The police also reached. The injured businessman was immediately taken to Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad. Where doctors declared Mukesh Goyal dead.

After this, the police sent the dead body for postmortem. After this incident, the traders have closed the shops. According to the information, the deceased Mukesh was second among his three brothers. Mukesh has two children. His mobile shop was built under the house. According to the information, the dispute regarding the transaction of the house is coming to the fore in this incident.

The incident will be disclosed soon – DCP Ravi Kumar

Whereas DCP Ravi Kumar, ACP Nimish Patil reached the spot. Dog squad and forensic team have also reached and investigated. Crime Branch has also been involved in the disclosure of the incident. DCP Ravi Kumar said, today at around 9 am, Mukesh Goyal was sitting at his shop on Railway Road in Muradnagar. Those who have been shot by unknown miscreants. Legal action is being taken by Muradnagar police station. Field Unit, Crime Branch team has reached the spot. Police teams have been formed. The incident will be disclosed soon.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhX7ehheOA4)