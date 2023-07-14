Shravani Fair 2023: 5000 kg fake khoa and peda seized in Basukinath, electronic scales being manipulated

Basukinath (Dumka), Adityanath letter: In view of the convenience of Kanwariyas coming for the State Shravani Mela Festival Basukinath, Prasadi shops were investigated on the instructions of Dumka DC. On Friday, Food Safety Officer Amit Kumar confiscated about 5000 kg of spurious khoya and peda from various peda shops and destroyed it.

Fake peda sellers should be aware

Mobile Food Testing Laboratory (MFTL) has been deputed by the Health Department for screening of food items. In the same order, on Friday, the food items in various food shops located in Basukinath were examined by Food Safety Officer Amit Kumar, Dinesh Marandi of Dumka and Sahibganj and Food Analyst of MFTL Umesh Kumar and other personnel. The Food Safety Officer said to take strict action against the shopkeepers selling fake Peda.

sale of synthetic trees

Every day thousands of devotees reach Basukinath Dham, to whom the district administration is fully prepared to provide facilities. The administration has set the standard of food items for the devotees to get pure food items in the fair. Samples of food items are being collected and tested from time to time. In spite of this, synthetic pedas with adulterated Mawa are being sold indiscriminately in Basukinath. On Friday, July 14, 2023, 10 Peda Prasadi shops near Basukinath Temple were inspected. During the investigation, the shopkeepers were found making peda from fake khoa and selling it.

PHOTOS: Faujdari Baba’s city reverberated with the chants of Bol Bam on Ekadashi, 45000 Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek

5000 kg adulterated peda recovered

Food Safety Officer Amit Ram told that on the basis of secret information, raids were conducted in 10 peda shops. In which a total of 5000 kg of adulterated peda was found. Which has been confiscated. Preparations are being made to take necessary action against shopkeepers selling spurious food items. Told that under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, strict legal action will be taken by imposing fine. Due to this campaign of the Food Safety Officer team, there was a stir among the shopkeepers selling fake khoa tree.

Devotees are being cheated by manipulating electronic scales

At the same time, on the instructions of the SDO, an investigation campaign was conducted by the measurement and weighing department at Shravani Mela Basukinath. CO Rajkumar Prasad, along with BDO Phuleshwar Murmu, the measurement in the shops in the fair area was checked by Inspector Pradeep Kumar. He was giving 200 to 400 grams less weight in one kg by manipulating the scales to give less weight in the fair. The officer investigated and seized a total of 11 electronic weighing fork machines. The measurement and weighing inspector told that in the Shravani fair, work was being done to cheat the Kanwariyas by giving them less in weight with the help of electronic weighing fork machine. Shopkeepers are giving prasadi peda, bangles and other items weighing 200 to 400 grams less in one kg to the devotees, so that maximum profit can be earned. Here some Prasadi shopkeepers are continuously cheating the devotees coming from outside. To stop this, this campaign will be run continuously in the fair.

Action will be taken against nine shopkeepers

Told that shopkeepers in Basukinath Subhash Yadav father Duryodhan Yadav, Sanjay Kumar father Vinay Prasad Saav, Rajesh Kumar Sah father late Naval Sah, Prince Kumar father Arjun Saav, Pintu Kumar father Suresh Sah, W Kumar father Rameshwar Yadav, Lalu Bhagat, Ashok Sah father Late Ganesh Sah, Dheeraj Kumar Gupta’s father late Rajendra Sah, legal action will be taken against nine shopkeepers under Section 33 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. The officials have seized the electronic weighing fork machine from all the accused shopkeepers. Due to the action of the department, there was a stir among the shopkeepers who sold less in weight. Many shopkeepers left the shop and ran away. The measurement and weighing officer told that in connection with the Shravani Mela, there will be constant checking of weighing machines, counters etc. in shops in the Basukinath fair area. On being found giving less in weighing and on finding wrong weighing machines and weights, an FIR will be registered under the relevant section and the concerned shopkeeper will be sent to jail.

Sawan 2023: Kanwariyas in Babanagari are getting rid of their tiredness by dancing to songs and dances, cultural programs at 4 places )dumka news