Shravani Fair 2023: All preparations completed for the arrival of Kanwariyas in Basukinath, DC-SP gave many instructions

Shravani Mela 2023: All the preparations have been completed in Dumka’s Basukinath for the successful conduct of the world famous State Shravani Mela Festival 2023. DC Ravi Shankar Shukla, SP Amber Lakda, SDO Kaushal Kumar held a briefing with the officers on Sunday. During this, several guidelines were also given regarding Jalabhishek on Baba Bholenath of Kanwariyas in an easy way.

Jharkhand News: Officials involved in the briefing of DC-SP regarding Shravani Mela.

Shravani Mela is associated with the faith of crores of people

In a program organized at the Mayurakshi Kala Manch of the main information camp near Nandi Chowk, DC said that Shravani Mela is associated with the faith of crores of people. It is the center of attraction of the whole world. Its power gives us more energy. It has to be ensured that the devotees get all kinds of facilities in the fair. Said that the devotees should not face any problem and instructed to take full care of them. The highest level of humility needs to be followed.

Faith is the biggest power

He said that faith is the biggest power. Regarding the successful conduct of Shravani Mela, he said that successful conduct of the fair is possible only with the participation of the people. The magistrates deputed at Shravani fair should do their duty with humility and service spirit. Compared to last year, this time the official form of the fair has increased, there is a need to work cautiously in the fair with the spirit of service. There is a great importance of mutual coordination in the fair, only then the image of the state will shine. The SDO gave detailed information to all the officers and personnel about the activities of the entire fair area.

VIP worship will not happen

There will be a ban on VIP worship in Shravani Mela for two months. Any VIP will be able to do Sulabh Darshan worship only after deducting the token of quick darshan. Rooster mesh has been installed at the infiltration sites. All officers and police officers have been instructed to remain in a cooperative role. It was said to avoid any kind of rumour. On Monday and Tuesday, Kanwariya will offer water through Argha system. The DC told that in view of the increasing crowd in the temple, Argha system has been installed.

Careless officers and workers will be punished

At the same time, SP Amber Lakda talked about taking legal action against the personnel who were negligent while on duty at the fair. Also said that no officer will leave his point without information. All police officers were given strict instructions to remain in uniform only. 12 OPs have been made in the fair area. In which police officers, magistrates and personnel of electricity, water, cleanliness etc. will also be there, so that problems can be diagnosed immediately if needed. Maintain cleanliness. The DC talked about maintaining cleanliness in the entire fair area. In this regard, it was said to pay special attention to the temple in-charge cum NAPM administrator. It is said that cleanliness sends a better message. Talked about dumping the pile of garbage outside the fair area.

Officials will keep an eye on the fair through WhatsApp group

All the senior magistrates will be associated with the WhatsApp group for the successful conduct of the Shravani fair. Officials will keep an eye on Shravani Mela with the help of WhatsApp. DC said that information related to the fair should be sent to each other. Be kind to the Kanwariyas and take a pledge to help them. Signage is being put up at all points so that the Kanwariyas do not face any problem. Radium light has been installed in all accident zones to reduce the chances of accidents. The movement of heavy vehicles on the main road of Deoghar Dumka will be completely stopped, the heavy vehicles will be diverted only in the mahar. Other officers etc. were present on the occasion.

