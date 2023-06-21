Shravani Fair 2023: Kanwaria Path being prepared from Sultanganj to Banka and Munger, white sand being laid

Shravani Mela 2023 is going to start from next month i.e. first week of July itself. Now only a few days are left for the Sawan Mela to begin. From July 4, Kanwariyas will march towards Babanagari Deoghar on foot by taking water from Uttarwahini Ganga from Sultanganj. This time special arrangements will be made for the Kanwariyas. The work of Shravani fair is still going on at a slow pace in many places, but with special preparations, the work is now being started.

There will be special security in railway stations and trains

During the Shravani Mela, full security will be provided to the devotees of Kanwariyas at various railway stations and in the circulating area. Not only this, during the fair, railway police personnel will be stationed at railway stations and trains. Railway police personnel will be deployed in plain clothes at Sultanganj railway station. Jamalpur Railway Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Chaudhary said that for the convenience of the Kanwariyas during the Shravani Mela, additional police force, men and women in plain clothes, would be deployed on various trains.

Important meeting in Banka today

Less than two weeks are left for the world famous Shravani Mela. From the coming 4th July, the devotees of Shiva will start walking towards Deoghar. This time again the sand of the Ganges is being spread in the raw Kanwariya path. A meeting regarding Shravani Mela is going to be held on Wednesday at Dandi Ashram located at Suggasar, on the border of Katoria and Chandan block of Kanwariya path under Banka. SDM Arun Kumar Singh and SDPO Belhar Premchandra Singh will be mainly present in the meeting. The preparation of Shravani fair will mainly be discussed in the meeting. Where a plan will be prepared to strengthen the security of the border area.

Shravani Fair 2023: Shops are getting ready on Kanwaria Path, this time CM Nitish Kumar can inaugurate

Deployment of 2400 police personnel in Banka

Adequate security arrangements have been made on the entire Kanwariya road that comes under Banka district. In addition to all the permanent police stations falling on this route, 13 temporary police stations have also been set up. To make the Kanwariya Path impregnable, 2400 police personnel have been deployed, in which 1200 are men and 1200 are women. Apart from this, intelligence officers and personnel in plain clothes will also keep an eye on the suspects. This time carpet will be laid on the raw Kanwaria path from Ganga Ghat in Sultgananj so that the feet of Kanwarias do not get burnt on the road during summer.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan