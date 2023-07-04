Shravani Fair 2023: On the first day of Sawan, more than one lakh Kanwariyas raised water, Sultanganj echoed with bol-bombs

The month of Sawan, dear to Mahadev, has started from today. In Sultanganj, more than one lakh devotees took bath in the Ganges on the banks of the holy Uttarwahini Ganga. Thousands of devotees offered water to Baba in Baba Ajgavinath temple. There is a huge crowd of devotees. Kanwariyas of many states have reached Sultanganj to go to Babadham with Ganga water. The atmosphere of Sultanganj has been completely colored in the colors of Bol Bomb by the saffron clothed Shiva devotees and the chanting of Bol Bomb. About one lakh Kanwarias left for Babadham with Ganga water.

Shravani fair inaugurated today

Shravani fair will be inaugurated today. All the preparations for the inauguration have been done. After the inauguration of the fair, there will be a continuous rally of Kanwariyas from Ganga Dham to Baba Dham. About 98 kilometers from Sultanganj to Baba Dham will be full of Kanwariyas from India and abroad. Everyone is colored in the color of devotion by the echo of Bol Bam. Shiva is the God of Gods. Everyone is getting eager to go to his shelter. Temporary shops have been opened everywhere to welcome the Kanwariyas. The district administration has made several arrangements for the convenience of the Kanwariyas, however, the Kanwariyas will have to be satisfied with the arrangements made in haste. Like every year, the administration has made arrangements for toilets, drinking water, lights, cleanliness, accommodation, cultural programs etc. this year too. Ajgaivinath temple is ready after decorating. The batch of Kanwariyas has started coming.

Ganga Ghat full of virgins from Darjeeling, Assam, Siliguri, Bengal and Nepal

A batch of Kanwariyas from Bihar-Jharkhand along with Nepal, Darjeeling, Bengal, Assam reached Sultanganj at Ganga Ghat. After taking a dip in the Ganges, all the Kanwarias went on foot to Babadham after offering prayers. At Ajgaivinath temple ghat, Kanwaria had difficulty in filling water. Kanwaria told that the arrangement at Pakki Ghat is a bit better. Ajgaivinath temple ghat is a raw ghat. Had to face a lot of trouble while bathing in the Ganges here. The pier is slippery. It is difficult to get out of the Ganges with water.

Selfie craze increased in Kanwariya

Selfie craze is increasing in Kanwariya coming during Shravani Mela. Every day Kanwarias who reached from far and wide are taking selfies from mobile after filling the banks of Ganges and water. Kanwariya Manohar Paswan of Gujarat told that selfie is taken for a memorial..

