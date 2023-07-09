Shravani Fair 2023: Pagoda decorated for the first Monday of Sawan, increased by the crowd of devotees

Bhagalpur. On the first Monday of Sawan, there will be a crowd of worshipers in various Shiva temples Budhanath Temple, Manasakamananath, Dugdheshwarnath Mahadev, Kupeshwarnath Mahadev, Bhootnath Mahadev, Shiv Shakti Temple located in Adampur etc. in the city. Rudrabhishek will be done in all the temples. All pagodas are decorated and ready.

Temple management conscious about security

Preparations for security, decoration and rituals are going on in every temple. Somewhere Rudrabhishek, somewhere Ganga Mahaarti, and somewhere preparations for various rituals are going on. All the temple managements of the city are alert regarding security. For security, a demand has been made on behalf of Budhanath and Shivshakti temple for security force after meeting SSP.

Shringar and Mahaarti will be held in Budhanath

Balmiki Singh, the manager of the Budhanath temple told that the temple is being renovated. In such a situation, many works are left. Nevertheless, all the preparations have been completed regarding the worship. The cleanliness system in the temple is perfect. Rudrabhishek and Mahaarti will be organized in Budhanath temple. Along with CCTV cameras, employees have also been deployed to monitor it. He told that there will be a government worship in the temple at four in the morning. After the worship, the doors will open for the devotees. After this Rudrabhishek will be done by the devotees. There will be Shringar Puja at 7.30 pm.

Separate routes for men and women in Shivshakti temple

Mahant Arun Baba said that separate routes have been made for the convenience of male and female devotees in the Shiv Shakti Temple located in Adampur. It has been decided to open the doors of the temple at 4 am. Rudrabhishek will take place at 4 pm. Mahaarti and Prasad will be distributed at seven o’clock. There will be bhajan-kirtan at 8.30 pm. Shiv Sevaks have also been deployed to help the devotees. Rudrabhishek will be done here on every Sawan Monday.

Sawan ceremony will be held in Kupeshwarnath

Mahant Vijayanand Shastri of Kupeshwar Nath Temple told that Rudrabhishek would be performed here by 11 Pandits on behalf of Kanwar Yagya Samiti every day. This time also there will be Sawan ceremony.

