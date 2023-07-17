Shravani Fair 2023: Purushottam month and Bangla Sawan from July 18, Belpatra exhibition will be held in Baba Mandir today

Deoghar, Sanjeev Mishra: The first part of Sawan will end on the second Monday. After hoisting the flag in Rajgir on Monday night, Purushottam month (Malmas) will start from Tuesday, which will continue till 16th August. Along with this, on Monday, on the occasion of Sankranti Tithi, Belpatra exhibition will be held in Baba Mandir and Bangla Sawan will also start. Earlier on Sunday, a huge crowd of Kanwariyas gathered in Babadham. Chanting ‘Bol Bam’ in the midst of torrential rain, the Kanwariyas kept on reaching Babadham fast. The queue of kanwariyas was seen operating near Jalsar Children Park from morning till the gate was closed. There is a possibility of unexpected rush on the second last Monday.

Devotees will flock to you

Devotees especially from UP, MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will arrive at the beginning of Purushottam month. Thirteenth date is considered to be of special importance in Purushottam month. There will be two teras in Purushottam month, of which the first is on 30th July and the second on 13th August. In both these days lakhs of devotees will come to Baba Nagri. Devghar, the city of Baba Baidyanath, is echoing with the chants of Bol Bam.

After a long gap of 19 years, there is a coincidence of Malmas (Purushottam month) in the holy month of Shravan. The second Monday of the Shravani fair, which falls on Amavasya Tithi, is becoming a day of special importance. And there is Cancer Sankranti on Monday itself.

What is the recognition of Purushottam month

According to the scriptures, except Baba Baidyanath, all the gods and goddesses of Devlok reside in Rajgir in Purushottam month. Rajgir is considered to be of special importance in this month, but Baba Baidyanath does not go anywhere leaving Babadham due to his commitment. It is said that when Ravana was taking Baba Bholenath with him to Lanka, Baba had promised Ravana that if you put me on the ground anywhere except Lanka, I will not go anywhere except that place. When Baba was kept in Devghar by Ravana, since then Baba does not go anywhere according to the promise given to Ravana. According to belief, after worshiping from Rajgir, a large number of devotees come to Babadham during Purushottam month and offer prayers. The beauty of Baba Nagri is being built in Sawan.

The holy month of #sawan starts today. The most awaited time of the year is here that brings in joy and devotion. Be a part of the vibrant celebration this year at the Shravani Mela in #deogharJharkhand.

Bangla Sawan will also start from July 18

On Monday, on the occasion of Sankranti Tithi, according to the tradition going on in Baba Nagri, Belpatra exhibition will be organized in different temples by different Belpatra committees. Along with this, Bangla Shravan will start from Tuesday, which will continue till 16th August. Belpatra exhibition will be organized on every Monday of Bangla Shravan. There will be a total of five Mondays in Bangla Shravan. In this, the first will be on July 17, the second on July 24, the third on July 31, the fourth on August 7 and the fifth and last Monday on August 14. On the other hand, there will be two Mondays in Shravan falling on the other side, of which the first will be on 21st and the second on 28th August. After this, the fair will end on August 31 with Raksha Bandhan.

these are the special things

Purushottam month will start from 18th July

Bangla Sawan will also start from July 18

There will be a total of five Mondays in Bangla Sawan

Belpatra exhibition will be held on every Monday of Bangla Sawan

Shravani fair ends on August 31 with Raksha Bandhan

All the deities reside in Rajgir in Purushottam month.

Only Baba Baidyanath stays in Devghar in Purushottam month.

Devotees from UP, MP, Rajasthan will arrive in Purushottam month

Panchshul is on the peak of Baba Baidyanath temple

The Panchshul situated on the peak of Baba Baidyanath temple gives inspiration to know the five Yoga Panchak. Those five Yogas are Panchak – Mantra Yoga, Sparsha Yoga, Bhava Yoga, Abhava Yoga and the fifth Mahayoga. Whose other instincts have been stopped, such a mind’s calm attitude is established in Lord Shiva. In short, this is called “Yoga”.

After burning the universe, Shiva applied the ashes in the body.

Prapanchakarta Shiva burnt the half-existing world into ashes and took its essence. By burning the world, Shiva has applied its ashes in his body. Shiva has taken the essence of the world in the form of Bhabhuta Potne. The hair from the essence of sky, the face from the essence of air, the heart from the essence of fire, the region of the waist from the essence of water and the essence of earth have been worn in the knees. The Tripund which Shiva is holding in his forehead is the essence of Brahma, Vishnu and Rudra. Lord Shiva has brought all the essence of the universe under his control considering everything as the cause of the world’s rise. Followers of Shiva follow him and consume ashes. The world is ashes. The world behind which man is running. That’s just ashes. The truth of the world is ashes. This world is being burnt again and again by fire. Due to this it becomes ashes.

Different importance of 22 gods and goddesses

All the 22 Gods and Goddesses located in Baba Mandir of Deoghar have different importance. All the temples have their own mythological history and importance. There are interesting stories about their construction and creator. On the first day of Sawan, we have told you about Maa Parvati Temple, on the second day Maa Jagatjanani and Maa Sankashta Temple, on the third day Lord Ganesha Temple, on the fourth day Maa Sandhya Temple, on the fifth day Chaturmukhi Brahma Temple, on the sixth day Mahakal Bhairav ​​Temple, on the seventh day Lord Hanuman Temple Temple, Maa Mansa Temple on the eighth day, Maa Saraswati Temple on the ninth day, Baglamukhi Temple on the tenth day, Surya Narayan Temple on the eleventh day and Ram, Sita, Laxman Temple on the twelfth day. Today we will tell you about the Ganga temple.

Devotees worship Mother Ganga by queuing for hours

Out of 12 Jyotirlingas, Dwadash Jyotirlinga Baba Baidyanath Temple and all the temples in its premises have mythological importance. The most important of these is the importance of worshiping Mother Ganga, which emerged from Baba Vaidyanath’s hair after worshiping Baba. Where devotees worship Maa Ganga by queuing up for hours. This temple was built by Bhavpreeta Nand Ojha in the 19th century. This temple is situated behind the main temple towards the west and north corner. It is in front of Ram Mandir and Anand Bhairav ​​Mandir. The structure of Ganga temple is different from other temples. This is the smallest temple. Ganga Temple This temple is in the shape of a hexagon. The peak of this Ganga temple is about 20 feet in length and 10 feet in width. There is a trishul along with a copper urn on the top of the Ganga temple. In which there is no Panchshul. The door of this temple is towards the south face.

Maa Ganga is worshiped according to the Vedic method

To enter this temple, devotees bow down to the front brass door and reach the sanctum sanctorum. Where Maa Ganga can be seen. Where the statue of white marble stone is installed in the standing posture of Maa Ganga. The height of this idol is 2 feet. There is a four handed idol of Maa Ganga. Who is standing on his vehicle crocodile. Here there is only one way of entry and exit for devotees and priests. Here Mother Ganga is worshiped according to the Vedic method. Daily worship is done in this temple by the Khawade family. Apart from this, the descendants of the Khawade family live here to perform Sankalp Puja to their host.

Ram, Sita and Laxman Temple

Ram, Sita and Laxman Temple

All the 22 Gods and Goddesses located in Baba Mandir of Deoghar have different importance. All the temples have their own mythological history and importance. Today we will tell you about Ram, Sita, Laxman temple.

Hanuman, the 11th Rudra Avatar of Shiva, is the biggest devotee of Rama.

Jyotirling Baba Baidyanath Temple and all the temples in its premises have mythological importance. Along with being an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Hanuman, the 11th Rudra Avatar of Shiva, is considered to be the biggest devotee of Rama. This temple has a different importance due to the presence of both of them at one place. Where devotees worship Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Bharata, Shatrughan and Hanuman by queuing up for hours. This temple was built by former Sardar Panda Late Sri Sri Ramdutt Ojha between 1782 and 1792. This temple is situated behind the main temple on the west side. The worship of Hanuman along with Rama is important in this temple.

The length of the Ram temple is about 60 feet and the width is about 35 feet.

The length of the Ram temple is about 60 feet and the width is about 35 feet. The first copper urn is installed on the peak of the Ram temple. There is also a Panchshul on it. The structure of this temple is different from other temples. Three figures of Hanuman ji have been made around the outer side of this temple. To enter this temple, devotees first cross two steps from the temple courtyard and reach the courtyard of Ram Sita. Devotees reach the sanctum sanctorum by saluting the brass door in front. Where two idols are seen along with Ram. In the middle, Bharat and Shatrughna near Lord Ram’s feet. The idol of Lord Rama is on the left side with the idol of Mother Sita and on the right side is the idol of Hanuman with Lakshmana. Where the idol of Lord Rama Sita and Lakshmana made of black stone in standing posture is established.

Same entry and exit for devotee and priest

Here there is only one way of entry and exit for devotees and priests. In this temple worship is done on behalf of the Ojha family temple state. Here Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana are worshiped according to the Vedic method. Devotees can worship the Lord throughout the years. But Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ramnavami has a different importance of worship. On this day special worship is done by the temple state. Apart from this, on the day of Ramnavami, special worship and grand adornment of God is done by the Falahari family. As soon as they enter this temple, the descendants of the Falahari family sit on their throne to perform Sankalp Pooja to their host in the premises of Lord Ram temple.