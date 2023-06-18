Shravani Fair 2023: Shops are getting ready on Kanwaria Path, this time CM Nitish Kumar can inaugurate

This time preparations are on to inaugurate Shravani Mela 2023 with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. For this, a request will be made to the Chief Minister by the district administration. Along with this, invitation letters will also be sent to the ministers of various departments. The Shravani fair is to be inaugurated on July 4. Preparations have now been intensified for the Kanwariyas. The raw Kanwariya path is being prepared fast. This time, while going from Ganga Ghat to Kachchi Path, the feet of Kanwariyas will not get cooked on the hot road. Approval has been given to lay the carpet.

Preparation to call CM Nitish Kumar

Preparations for the Shravani fair are now being started at a fast pace. Lakhs of Kanwariyas will leave for Babadham Deoghar this time by taking water from Uttarwahini Ganga in Sultanganj under Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The work of Kachi Kanwariya Path has now been started at a fast pace. The sand of the Ganga will be found spread on the Kanwariya path. Last time the fair was inaugurated by the then Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad. This time preparations are on to call CM Nitish Kumar.

Dak Bam will get the identity card here..

This year Shravani Mela will be inaugurated on July 4, which will continue till August 31. The inauguration ceremony will be held at Jahaj Ghat located in Sultanganj. Different officials have been assigned different responsibilities for this event to be held at the district level. The postal bomb’s identity card will be found this time in the Ladder Ghat, Jahaj Ghat, Krishnagarh Control Room and Sultanganj block premises.

Shravani Mela 2023: Kanwariya’s feet will not burn in Sultanganj, approval given to lay carpet on paved road

Know what is the preparation..

Tell that the work of barricading with bamboo has been started for safe bathing at Ganga Ghat. At the same time, the work of toilets, Dharamshala, electricity etc. is also being done at a fast pace. Now the shopkeepers have started setting up their shops on both sides of the Kanwariya path. At the same time, preparations have also started to make pandal and stage at Namami Gange Ghat. On the other hand, the sand of the Ganges will be spread on the raw Kanwariya path this time too.

