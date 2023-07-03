Shravani Fair 2023: Thieves disguised as Kanwariyas are not well this time, Bihar Police will also monitor in a different way

Shravani Mela 2023: Shravani Mela 2023 is going to start from July 4 i.e. Tuesday. The administration has made complete preparations for this. The police department has also made its preparations regarding security. The biggest challenge is to deal with those criminal elements who live in the guise of Kanwariyas and carry out incidents like theft and snatching by staying among Kanwariyas. The police have also made special preparations to deal with such elements.

Guarded on Ganga Ghat and Kanwariya path of all three districts

From Sultanganj in Bhagalpur to Munger and Kanwariya Path under Banka district, police will be deployed. A large number of police forces have been deployed in all the three districts. About two thousand police forces are being deployed only in the Mela area of ​​Bhagalpur district. At the same time, deployment of male and female police force in plain uniform and Kanwariya dress has also been done. A cavalry squad will also be seen on the Kanwariya path. Especially on the Namami Gange Ghat and other Ghats of Sultanganj, the police will keep a special vigil on the elements involved in the theft incident. At the same time, adequate number of CCTV cameras have also been installed, which will be monitored.

Thieves roam around in the guise of Kanwariya

The fair area in Sultanganj is divided into 15 sectors. There will also be deployment of police forces in plain clothes. These policemen will investigate and interrogate the suspects. Every time there is a complaint of theft at Ganga Ghat in Shravani fair. In the blink of an eye, the bags of Kanwariyas are made to disappear. In fact, these thieves roam around in the ghats and other places in the guise of Kanwariyas. A little carelessness of Kanwariyas becomes costly for them and the joy of Kanwar Yatra fades away. To control this, the police will come in the guise of plain clothes and kanwariyas and monitor.

Strong guard at Sultanganj railway station as well

Similar preparations have been made by the railway police at Sultanganj railway station as well. Railway Police personnel will remain in plain clothes on the station premises and platform and will keep an eye on suspicious people.

