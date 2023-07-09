Shravani Fair 2023: Today is the first Monday of Sawan, Ajgaivinagri became saffron, Kanwariyas left for Deoghar dancing and singing

A crowd of Kanwariyas was seen on Sunday regarding the first Monday of Sawan. Especially on Sunday, there was a huge crowd of postal bombs in Sultanganj. Postal Certificate conveniently provided to the post office. Officers were seen ready in the fair. On Sunday, 59 women and 3029 men left for Babadham with a total of 3088 postal bomb certificates.

Many postal bombs left without certificate

Many postal workers told what to do with the certificate, when there is no facility available in the Baba Mandir. Many postal bombs left for Babadham without certificates. The number of ordinary Kanwarias was recorded as 32545 as per the official data. Which is till 4 pm. The incessant arrival and departure of Kanwariyas continues. About 50 thousand Kanwariyas left for Babadham on Sunday with Ganga water. The whole Ajgaivinagri has become saffron.

strong security arrangements

On Sunday, there was a special arrangement for security especially in view of the crowd at the ship wharf and stair ghat regarding the postal bomb. Information about the facilities was being disseminated to the Kanwaris by continuously exchanging information from the control room with the loudspeaker. On Sunday, the officers were continuously monitoring the fair area and taking stock of the law and order.

Kanwarias of Cuttack went to Deoghar performing Rajasthani dance

A group of Kanwariyas from Cuttack, Odisha, wearing Rajasthani turbans and performing Rajasthani dance, left for Deoghar on Sunday across the waters of the Ganges. The Kanwariyas were seen engrossed in the devotion of Baba while dancing. Kanwaria told that the importance of dance in Baba’s journey is immense. Baba Bhole loves dance very much. Kanwarias of Cuttack left for Babadham dancing with Dafli. A huge crowd of people was seen on the way to watch the attractive dance.

Renu offers water in 18 hours

Dhanbad’s Renu Dak Bam used to run with Krishna Bam for 25 years. Many Dak Kanwarias took blessings by touching his feet. Dak Bam Renu Devi of Dhanbad told that they offer water to Baba in 18 hours. On Sunday, the police looked fully prepared.

Shravani Fair 2023: Pagoda decorated for the first Monday of Sawan, increased by the crowd of devotees

Grand Ganga Maha Aarti from Ajgaivinath Temple

The Maha Aarti of Ganga is being performed throughout the year by the Ajgavinath temple. There were a large number of Kanwariyas on Sunday to see the Mahaarti of Ganga in Sawan. Sthanapati Mahant Premanand Giri told that Maha Aarti of Ganga is performed for 365 days throughout the year on behalf of Ajgaivinath temple. There is a Maha Bhandara in the temple in Sawan. No one who comes to the temple goes hungry. All the devotees who reach the temple get food. Prasad is given in Maha Bhandara. Extensive preparations are made for Maha Bhandara. On behalf of the district administration, under the leadership of Sanjeev Jha, the convenor of Jahnavi Ganga Mahaarti Sabha, Pandit performed Mahaarti.

