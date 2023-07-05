Shravani Fair 2023: Two Peda shops were closed in Deoghar, operating without license

Deoghar News: During Shravani Mela 2023, the Designated Officer and Food Safety Officer conducted a surprise inspection of various shops in Ghoramara on Tuesday regarding the quality of Peda in Deoghar. During this, a joint team of Designated Officer cum ACMO Dr CK Shahi, District Food Safety Officer Sanjay Kumar and Dhaneshwar Prasad Hembram checked the food license of the establishments.

District Food Safety Officer Sanjay Kumar told that the license of Chandan Peda Bhandar and M/s Lalit Peda Bhandar had expired, due to which both the establishments were closed. Along with this, instructions have been given to apply online for food license within one to two days and operate the establishment only after getting the certificate. Along with this, the establishments which are operating without food license, were asked to operate the establishment only after obtaining food license.

On the other hand, a total of four samples including Khoa from old Sukhadi Mandal Peda Bhandar and Restaurant and Peda sample from M/s Sukhadi Mandal and Sons Pratishthan were collected and sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory, Ranchi for testing. Further action will be taken only after getting the inquiry report. Prince Kumar Chowdhary and others were present on the occasion. Please inform that this time special care is being taken to ensure that good quality trees are available in Shravani Mela. For this, the administration had already alerted the shopkeepers.

