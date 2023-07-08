Shravani Fair 2023: Vow sought from Mahadev for husband’s recovery, now going to Baidhnath Dham while giving punishment

The holy month of Sawan has started. During this, crores of Kanwariyas reach Baba Baidhnath Dham with their wishes from the country and abroad. Shiv devotees travel 105 kms from Sultanganj by filling water from the holy Uttarwahini Ganga and reach Babadham to perform Jalabhishek. One such Shiva devotee is Sudha Sinha of Bihar Sharif. Sudha had sought a vow from Mahadev for the recovery of her husband, now her husband has recovered, in such a situation, Sudha has set out on a pilgrimage to Baba Dham while punishing her. Her husband is also going to Baba Nagri with her.

Had sought a vow from Mahadev

Please tell that Sudha’s husband was ill, there was no hope of survival. So she vowed to Mahadev that she will go to Baidhnath Dham from Sultanganj while giving punishment and now she has set out on the pilgrimage to Baidhnath Dham in the month of Sawan. Sudha Sinha is going to Baidhnath Dham for the first time while doing Shashtang Dandavat, her husband is also with her. On July 4, Sudha Sinha had burnt herself from Sultanganj. He has covered a distance of 10 kilometers so far. She is on the raw Kanwariya path and is slowly moving forward.

Sudha’s husband had Hepatitis B

In fact, Sudha’s husband Naresh Sinha had Hepatitis B, he was constantly ill. The doctor did not express hope of her survival, after that Sudha asked Bholenath for a vow that if her husband gets well, she will go to Baidhnath Dham while giving punishment. After this, Sudha Singh has set out on a pilgrimage to Baidhnath Dham this year.

What does Sudha’s husband say

Sudha’s husband Naresh considers his wife as an example. Naresh says that he was not expected to survive but his wife had wished Mahadev, then Mahadev listened to her wish and fulfilled her wish.

Three types of Kanwarias go to Baidhnath Dham in Sawan

Let us inform that in the month of Sawan, three types of Kanwaria devotees go to Baidhnath Dham from Sultanganj to please Mahadev. There is a normal bomb, a postal bomb, then there is a stick bomb. The most painful journey is that of Dundee Bomb. These dandi bombs reach Baidhnath Dham in one and a half to two months.

