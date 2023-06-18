Shravani Fair: 5 pandals being built for Kanwariyas in Deoghar, railways have increased facilities, 100 extra CCTVs will be installed

Shravani Mela 2023 Special: Preparations are on in full swing to provide better facilities to the Kanwariya railway passengers at Deoghar and Baidyanath Dham stations including Jasidih Junction in Shravani fair. A total of five pandals, including a big one, are being set up by the Railways at Jasidih station for the convenience of the passengers in the new circulating area. On Saturday, the senior office bearers of Asansol division and the office bearers of Jasidih station held a meeting. During this, an action plan was prepared for the successful conduct of the fair. After this, the officials inspected the Jasidih station and took stock of the passenger facilities.

100 extra CCTV cameras will be installed

Officials said that two months Shravani Mela is being organized this year, preparations have been started in view of this. Passengers will be provided with accommodation, toilets, food and other facilities. During the fair, pandals of about 40,000 square feet will be made at five places including New Circulating Area, Food Plaza, Number Five platform for the stay of the devotees at Jasidih station. The work of setting up a pandal has started in the new circulating area. About 100 additional CCTV cameras will be installed in the station premises for security.

demand for 70 tt, tc and booking clerk at stations

The officials also inspected the monitoring room. It was told that keeping in view the Shravani Mela, 18 additional ticket counters have been set up at Jasidih station for passengers and devotees and in case of overcrowding, four additional counters will be set up. Apart from this, a pandal will be made at Deoghar station and the number of ticket counters will also be increased. At the same time, a pandal will be made near the GRP station of Baidyanath Dham station and ticket counters will also be increased. For this, about 70 TT, TC and booking clerks have been demanded from the division. Their duty will be imposed at Jasidih, Deoghar and Baidyanathdham stations. ACMTC BK Sharma, RPF Assistant Commandant Parvez Khan, ACM Satish Kumar, Station Manager Ravi Shekhar, Commercial Supervisor AK Ojha, RPF Inspector Devendra Kumar, Samiran Chaudhuri, Nitish Kumar, Tripurari and others were present on the occasion.

1500 police officers and jawans of GRP will be on duty

The security of passengers and devotees will be improved during the Shravani fair. Regarding this, a demand has been made by Jasidih GRP for additional police officers, officials and jawans from the headquarters. Along with this, a total of 67 posts have been set up by the GRP at Jasidih, Deoghar, Baidyanathdham, Rohini, Basukinath, Ghoramara stations for security during Shravani fair, where one officer and four jawans will be deployed at each post. For this, a demand has been made by the GRP for one thousand soldiers, in which women policemen are also included. Apart from this, a demand has been made for 12 Inspectors, 200 Inspectors, 200 ASIs and DSPs.

RPF sent demand for 500 officers and jawans

RPF has also demanded 500 officers and jawans for the Shravani fair. According to Jasidih RPF, 46 sectors have been made at Jasidih, Deoghar, Baidyanathdham, Basukinath and Ghoramara stations during the fair. Of these, 400 officers and jawans will be deployed at Jasidih station, while 20 officers and jawans will be deployed at Baidyanathdham, Deoghar, Basukinath and Ghoramara stations. Apart from this, sniffer dogs, metal detectors etc. will also be deployed for security.

Speed ​​up the work of Kanwariya route line: DDC

Here, on the instructions of Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri, a meeting was held with the departmental officers on the preparation of Shravani fair under the chairmanship of DDC Dr. Tarachand on Saturday. In the meeting, while reviewing point-wise, the DDC gave instructions to complete the works on time. He said that special arrangements need to be made for the preparations to be done in the entire fair area and for the convenience of the devotees. The work on the Kanwaria route line has to be expedited and the traffic system in the fair area has to be kept in perfect condition. In addition to the 21 OPs of the Mela area, while talking to the Magistrate and officers deputed in the Traffic OP area, instructed to complete arrangements for pandals, road construction, lighting, drinking water, toilets, alternative lights on time with teamwork. DDC said that Dumma to Khijuria route line, BN Jha path turn, Shivganga Ghat, Baba Mandir to foot overbridge, Q Complex, Tiwari Chowk to BEd College and Barmasia Chowk, Nandan Pahar to Singhwa Kalibari turn, Shilpgram turn to Nandan Pahar Water Complete all the preparations for the convenience of the devotees from Filter Point, Singhwa to Kumaitha area.

