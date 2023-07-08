Shravani Fair: Bholenath fulfilled his vow for his brother, now Manohar is going to Babadham while roaming on the ground

Sultanganj: Baba has fulfilled the wish, so Manohar Bam has left for Babadham by moving the whole body on the Kanwariya path. Manohar Kumar of Navgachia Kharik Ambo had prayed to Baba for the well being of his brother. Baba fulfilled the vow. After which he happily left for this journey. He said that his younger brother Manikant was suffering from an incurable disease. Spent a lot of money in treatment. The doctor refused the treatment. Was undergoing treatment from Bangalore. The doctor said it would not be okay. After that see a doctor in Patna. The doctor said to have faith in Bhole Baba.

Prayer was sought from Baba for brother suffering from incurable disease

Manohar pleaded with Baba. Prayed to Baba for his brother suffering from incurable disease. All hope was over. Asked Baba that if brother’s breath is left, he will go to Baba’s court while roaming on the ground. Manohar said that Baba cured his brother. He also gave me the support to live. After which I started traveling. Roaming on the ground, a crowd gathers on the Kanwaria path to see Manohar going to Baba’s court. Baba’s glory is limitless. Even after the difficult journey of Manohar, there is great enthusiasm in the mind. He said that there is neither fear nor pain. He is moving on the Kanwariya path with the cheers of Bolbam.

Kanwariyas should not be inconvenienced

The water level of Ganga continues to rise. Despite this, Kanwarias are taking bath with ease at Namami Ganga Ghat. At the same Ajgaibi temple ghat, barricading is being carried forward due to the increase in the Ganga. The officer has directed regarding the arrangement of complete lighting on the ghat. The fair area is being inspected every day for the orderly and smooth operation of all the work. Special care is being taken to ensure that the Kanwariyas do not face any inconvenience.

