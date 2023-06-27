Shravani Fair: Deoghar and Basukinath got city manager, action against 12 shops regarding adulterated food items

Jharkhand News: Only a few days are left for the world famous Shravani fair. Babadham And the Urban Development and Housing Department has made preparations to provide all possible facilities to the devotees coming to Basukinath. For this, experienced city managers of various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats of the state will be deployed in Deoghar and Basukinath Mela areas. In this, five city managers have been asked to contribute to Deoghar Municipal Corporation and five city managers to Basukinath Nagar Panchayat. In this regard, a letter has been issued by the department on 26th and it has been asked to contribute within three days. In this, it has been said that the approval of the departmental secretary is required.

His duty in Deoghar Municipal Corporation

Madhupur City Manager Mrinal Kumar, Jamtara City Manager Nirmal Kumar Ashish, Mihijam City Manager Manish Kumar Tiwari, Rajdhanwar City Manager Ram Kumar Srivastava and Domchanch City Manager Vijender Kumar

His duty in Basukinath Nagar Panchayat

Mrityunjay Kumar Pandey, City Manager, Pakur Municipal Council, Shashi Prakash, City Manager, Barki Sariya Nagar Panchayat, Purushottam Kumar Dev, City Manager, Sahebganj Municipal Council, Arvind Kumar Modi, City Manager, Giridih Municipal Corporation and Prem Prakash, City Manager, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation.

Action against 12 shops for food adulteration

On the other hand, in Deoghar sub-division, in the past, a raid campaign was conducted in many shops for the prevention of food adulteration. During this, samples of food items from many shops were sent for examination, in which the problem was found in the samples of 12 shops. This information was given by District Food Security Officer Sanjay Kumar. He told that adulteration has been confirmed in the food items of all the shops and establishments. Action is being taken against all these establishments as per rules.

Action against these shops and establishments

He told that in view of Shravani Mela, earlier raids were conducted in establishments regarding food security. During this, samples from many establishments were sent to Ranchi for investigation, in which adulteration was found in the goods of 12 establishments. This included adulteration in turmeric powder of M/s Ganpati Sweets, adulteration in Jasidih curd of M/s Urban Sweets, adulteration in paneer of Kamakhya restaurant, adulteration in malai paneer of M/s Ram Babu ice cream, adulteration in Bundiya of Bhagwati Mishthan Bhandar, adulteration in khoya of Pandey Mishthan Bhandar. , Adulteration in Paneer of M/s Cafe & Spices, Adulteration in Chana Chatpati of M/s M4U Mega Store, Adulteration in Chilli Powder of Kailash Bhojanalaya, Adulteration in Paneer of M/s Ornate Resort, Adulteration in Paneer of M/s Meher Sweets and Paneer Seller Azad Chowk Adulteration has been found in the paneer of Action is being taken against all of them as per rules.