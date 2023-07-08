Shravani Fair: On the first Monday of Savan, tomorrow, more than 40 thousand Kanwariyas leave for Babadham to offer water from Sultanganj

More than 40 thousand Kanwariyas left for Babadham from Sultanganj on Saturday with the wish of offering water on the first Monday of Sawan. Kanwariyas left for Babadham from Ajgaivinagri chanting ‘Bol Bam’ from morning to afternoon on the banks of the holy Uttarwahini Ganga. In the afternoon again a crowd of kanwariyas was seen on the banks of the Ganges and on the Kanwar path.

This time cultural program is happening at two places

The Kanwariyas told that on the first Monday, they have raised the water of the Ganges for offering water. The Kanwariyas, who filled Gangajal on the holy date of Savan Krishna Paksha Shashti, told that the process of going from Sultanganj to Babadham is continuing. Cultural programs are being held at two places this time. Due to this, the fatigue of Kanwariyas is going away.

Strong preparation of the administration in view of the crowd

According to the main control room of Shravani Mela, out of 245 postal bombs, 3 women and 29 thousand 83 Kanwariyas filled Gangajal till 5 pm on Saturday. Groups of Kanwariyas were seen leaving after evening till late night. There will be a crowd of postal bombs on Sunday. In view of which the administration has made preparations. Let’s tell that on the first Monday, there will be postal bombs on Sunday. Baba reaches the temple in 24 hours by taking Ganga water. For which the district administration has made easy arrangements for certificates.

Auspicious yoga is being made on the first Monday

The first fast of Sawan Somwari is on 10th July. On this day a beautiful yoga named Ravi is being formed and the Panchak period is also coming to an end. Along with this, auspicious yoga named Gajakesari is also being formed when Jupiter and Moon are in the same sign. Due to this, the importance of the first Monday of Sawan has increased. Along with this, the lord of Purushottam month is Shri Hari. Due to this, an auspicious coincidence is being made to receive the blessings of both Hari and Har in Sawan.

