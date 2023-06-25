Shravani Fair: Transport Department buses will run from Bhagalpur and Sultanganj to Deoghar for 24 hours, know the route and fare

Shravani Mela 2023: Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) will operate five buses from Bhagalpur and Sultanganj to Baba Nagri Deoghar for Shravani Mela starting from July 4. Preparation has been done by the corporation regarding this. Along with this, the route and fare have also been fixed.

Buses will operate 24 hours

Buses will operate 24 hours from Bhagalpur and Sultanganj to Deoghar. There will be no fixed time table for this. The bus will start running from 6 in the morning. Out of five buses, two buses will be operated from Bhagalpur and three from Sultanganj. Three buses will start operating before July 4. After that two more buses will be run. Buses will be operated on the permit of the fair.

how much will be the rent

For these buses of the Transport Corporation, the fare from Bhagalpur to Deoghar has been fixed at Rs 186, while the fare from Sultanganj to Deoghar has been fixed at Rs 157. The bus will open at six in the morning from the premises of Bhagalpur Road Transport Corporation. The bus will go from Bhagalpur to Deoghar via Sultanganj, Asarganj, Tarapur, Sangrampur, Katoria, Chanan. Buses going from Sultanganj to Deoghar will also have the same route.

what do the officers say

Bhagalpur Regional Manager of Road Transport Corporation Pawan Kumar Shandilya told that buses will be run from Bhagalpur and Sultanganj to Deoghar on behalf of Road Transport Corporation for Shravani Mela. The preparations have been completed by the corporation. The route and fare for this has also been fixed by the corporation. Five buses will be operated. The first bus will open from six in the morning.

Sawan from July 4

Please tell that this year the auspicious month of Sawan is starting from July 4. The first Monday is on 10th July. So there the end of Sawan will be on 31st August. This year, the rare Manikanchan Yoga is also being observed in Sawan. Which is being called auspicious.

