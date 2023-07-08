Shravani Mela: 1700 policemen will be deployed for the convenience of devotees, action will be taken on mobile

Muzaffarpur: As soon as the Shravani fair starts, a lot of enthusiasm is being seen among the Kanwariyas of the district. 1700 policemen have been deployed in the district to ensure that the devotees who come to perform Jalabhishek on Baba Garibnath by covering a distance of 85 to 90 kilometers from Pahleja do not face any problem. In this, 100 jawans, 400 police officers, 200 home guards and watchmen have been deployed. SSP Rakesh Kumar and City SP Arvind Pratap Singh briefed the policemen on duty at Shravani fair at DN High School on Saturday.

Policemen will be able to use mobile only in case of emergency

During this, police personnel were informed about how to perform their duty with the spirit of service. Policemen on duty will be completely prohibited from talking on mobile and doing any kind of activity on mobile. Police personnel have to use mobile only in case of emergency. To communicate with them, man pack wireless system has been installed at 14 points in the city. At the same time, static wireless system has been installed near Three Point RDS College, District School Ground and Temple premises. Policemen will talk to the control room or from one point to another with the help of this. Out of 1700 police personnel, home guard jawans and women constables have been called from neighboring districts.

Muzaffarpur: Preparation to clamp down on bank loan defaulters, body warrant will be issued, notice will be sent

Instruction to be careful on your point

SSP Rakesh Kumar told the soldiers that wherever your duty is engaged in Shravani Mela, you will do it with full honesty and devotion. Will keep a sense of sweet behavior and service with the devotees. By coordinating with the volunteers, Jalabhishek will be performed in a peaceful environment. The policemen and officials whose duty is engaged in diverting the route, will remain alert at their point. Will ensure that not a single vehicle enters the Kanwariya route. City SP Arvind Pratap Singh, Line DSP Vipin Chandra Sharma also informed the jawans about the important points of their duty.

Jawans will be present with videographers at 13 watch towers

Thirteen watch towers have been built to maintain peace in Shravani Mela. There, videographer has also been deployed along with police officer and magistrate. Videography of all types of people coming and going to the fair will be done here. This includes Garib Sthan, exit area in front of the temple, Chhata Bazar Chowk, Chhoti Kalyani Chowk, Prabhat Cinema Chowk, Harisabha Chowk, Pani Tanki Chowk, Hathi Chowk, Makhan Sah Chowk, Purani Bazar Chowk, Aghoria Bazar Chowk, Bajrangbali Chowk near Poddar Smriti Bhawan. , Near Ramdayalu Nagar Railway Crossing and Near District School.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zNQCSfB92A) t)muzaffarpur news