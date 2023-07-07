Shravani Mela 2023: 41 thousand Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek in the court of Baba Faujdarinath, Basukinath became Shivamay

Basukinath: Devotees thronged the court of Baba Faujdarinath on Friday, the fourth day of the state Shravani fair. The wonderful confluence of devotion in Shiva’s monsoon is visible everywhere. The doors of the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Basukinath were opened at 2:55 am. There was a crowd of Kanwariyas in the temple premises since morning at three o’clock. After the official worship, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum were opened for offering water to the Kanwariyas. At 4:06 p.m. the godlike devotees started offering water at Baba Faujdarinath. 41 thousand Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek in the court of Baba Faujdarinath.

God-like devotees are continuously offering water at Baba Faujdarinath with ease. On Friday, the Shivganga Ghat and the fair complex were crowded with Kanwariyas. According to the temple management, 41 thousand Kanwariyas offered water till 5 pm. By queuing up, male and female Kanwaris worshiped Lord Bholenath and wished for happiness and prosperity. Shiv devotees were dancing and singing in the devotion of Lord Bholenath in the Kanwariya temple premises amidst the sultry heat and sun-shade. The temple premises resounded with the praise of Baba. According to the temple management, hundreds of Kanwariyas also poured water on the water offering counter. Devotees poured water on the counter after visiting Lord Bholenath’s Shivling in the LCD. This Gangajal falls directly on Baba’s Shivling through pipeline.

898 Kanwariyas did quick darshanam

On Friday, 898 devotees offered accessible water to Baba Faujdarinath under the early Darshanam system. Under this arrangement, the temple trust committee earned an income of Rs 2 lakh 69 thousand 400. Under this, the Kanwariyas have to deduct a coupon of Rs.300 from the temple office. The said devotee gets entry into the temple premises from the temple lion gate. Devotees enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offer water through a special gate located in the temple premises. According to the temple management, Kanwarias are happy with this arrangement.

The temple earned Rs 7,22,072

The temple trust committee received an income of Rs 7,22,072 from various sources on Friday. The temple earned Rs 4,46,260 from various donation boxes located in the temple premises and Rs 6,412 from other sources. The amount coming out of the donation box and golak was counted in the temple administrative building under the supervision of CCTV and the officer. One piece of 10 gram silver coin and 15 pieces of 5 gram silver coin were sold in the temple office. After Kanwaria Puja, they buy a silver coin as Prasad and take it home. This coin is made from the silver offered by the devotees in the temple and the silver coin is sold at a fixed rate. Devotees buy silver coins in the temple with faith. This coin is made from Kolkata by a famous jeweler of Dumka and given to the temple.

Delhi Kanwar Mandali 100 members offered water

Delhi Kanwar Mandali offered water at Shravani fair. After this, hug each other by applying abir-gulal in the temple premises. Devotees like Ravi Poddar, Pawan Agarwal, Shankar Goenka, Amit Agarwal etc. of Kanwariya Mandali told that for the last 9 years the members of the Mandali have been offering water to Baba Bholenath by taking water from Utravahini Gangaji Sultanganj. Could not come in between for two years due to Corona. About 100 members of the congregation performed a grand aarti in the temple premises by offering water to Faujdari Baba. The members of the congregation told that after offering water to Baba in Sawan, the mind gets immense peace.