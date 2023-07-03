Shravani Mela 2023: Arrangements will be changed in Baba temple from July 4, Jalabhishek will be done on Bholenath with Argha

Shravani Mela 2023: The world famous Shravani fair will start from Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Along with this, all arrangements will be changed in the Baba Mandir till the entire fair. For the purpose of providing accessible water to Kanwariyas, water will be offered through Argha in Baba Mandir. At the same time, the temple will now open every day at 03:05 am during the fair. As soon as the doors are opened, there will be Kancha Jal Puja for 15 minutes and after that there will be government worship for about 40 minutes. After this, from 03:45 in the morning, water offering will start for common Kanwaris through Argha. And the gate of Shyyadarshanam will be opened at 6 am.

Argha will be held in the middle section

After the completion of Kancha Jal Puja, Argha will be installed in Manjhala Khand. Kanwariyas will offer water to Baba through this Argha. After offering water, 100% water will be offered to Baba. At the same time, right next to the exit door, there will be three external Argha, which have been connected to the main Argha through the pipeline. After offering water in this outer Argha, devotees’ water will be offered directly to Baba through the pipeline.

Speedy Darshanam rate will be Rs.500

From Tuesday during the fair, the rate of Speedy Darshanam Coupon will be Rs.500. This system will continue every day except Sunday and Monday. At the same time, in view of the crowd, a decision can also be taken to issue coupons on Sunday and Monday.

Agriculture Minister inaugurated Shravani fair

Let us tell you that Shravani Mela was inaugurated on Monday at Jharkhand-Bihar border Dumma by Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh with Vedic chanting by pundits. In the inauguration ceremony, he said that after 19 years, due to Malmas, Shravani Mela is going to continue for two months. There are eight Mondays in this. This grand fair which lasts for two months will be successful with the cooperation of each other.