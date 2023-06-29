Shravani Mela 2023: Baba’s Mahashringar will be held on eight Mondays of Sawan, Rudrabhishek will not be held on Sunday and Monday

Muzaffarpur: Mahashringar of Baba will be done in the Garibnath temple on the eight Mondays of Sawan. Every Monday evening different decorations will be done with fruits, betel leaves, flowers, betel leaves and other materials. In view of the crowd of devotees and Kanwaris on every Sunday and Monday of Sawan, there will be a ban on conducting Baba’s Rudrabhishek in the temple. The head priest of Garibnath temple Pt. Vinay Pathak said that preparations have been made for the monsoon in the temple. Here CCTV, electric, arrangement of water for the Kanwariyas from the well of the temple premises has been completed. A big LED TV is being installed near the main gate of the temple for Baba’s darshan. Through this, devotees will be able to see Baba while performing Jalabhishek in Argha.

Shravani festival will be inaugurated on July 9

Shravani festival will be inaugurated on July 9. The Shravani festival will begin after the inauguration of the fair at DN High School, Gola Road. On this occasion, a souvenir focused on protection of Shivam Sundaram and environment will be inaugurated by the Garibnath Temple Trust Committee. Before this, the trust committee will provide I-cards and T-shirts to 1800 volunteers of various service parties. Trust member Gopal Falak said that the trust committee will arrange sound system from Makhan Sah Chowk to Garibnath temple and cleaning outside the temple.

Total 8 Mondays in Sawan this year

Monday, which is considered a special day for Lord Shiva, is eight this time in Sawan. In this, the first Monday is on 10 July, while the last Monday is on 28 August. August 30 is the beginning of the last date of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month i.e. full moon date, so the festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on this day. Along with this, in 2023, a total of 8 Mondays are falling in Sawan. These Mondays will fall on the following dates:

First Monday 10 July

Second Monday July 17

Third Monday 24 July

Fourth Monday, July 31

fifth monday 7 august

Sixth Monday 17 August

Seventh Monday August 21

Eighth Monday 28 August.

