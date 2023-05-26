Shravani Mela-2023: Ban on VIP or VVIP darshan in Deoghar, special preparation due to Malmas

Deoghar,Sanjit Mandal: In view of the convenience of the devotees in the State Shravani Mela-2023 also, there will be a complete ban on out-of-turn, VIP or VVIP darshan in Baba Baidyanath temple. Like last year, it will be implemented strictly during Shravani Mela. The said instructions were given by DC Manjunath Bhajantri in the review meeting of Shravani fair to be held in 2023. He directed all the deputed magistrates to monitor OP-wise works being done in the entire fair area and ensure that all facilities are repaired before the fair. The DC gave strict instructions to the officials to keep special attention on khoa and other food items coming from outside during the fair and take strict action against those involved in adulteration. Because the safety, convenience and health of the devotees coming to Babadham should be better, it is the responsibility of all of us.

Shravani fair will be held in two phases due to Malmas, all departments should make special arrangements

DC informed in the meeting that this year due to Malmas, Shravani fair will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be held from 4th to 17th July, Malmas from 18th July to 16th August and then Shravani Mela again from 17th August to 31st August. In such a situation, make special arrangements for the convenience and security of the devotees. So that the devotees coming from outside go from Babadham with good feeling along with easy and safe water offering.

Complete all tasks on time

He instructed the officers of Road Construction Department, PRD, Energy Department, PHED, Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Home Prison and Disaster Management Department, Urban Development Department, Health Department, Building Division and Police Department in order of review. Gave that whatever works are being done by your departments in view of the fair, all the works should be completed on time. Special care should also be taken of the quality.

Fix all the system in 21 OP area

DC said that for the successful conduct of the fair, the fair area has been divided into 21 OPs. In these OP areas, after checking the latest status of the works of fair arrangement such as pandals, road construction, road lighting, drinking water for Kanwaris, toilets, alternative lighting etc., complete all the works.

Make concrete preparations for crowd control and traffic arrangements

During the review, the DC made concrete preparations for law and order, crowd control and crime control as well as traffic arrangements during the fair. Connect the entire Mela area with CCTV so that the activities of all the OPs in the Mela area are linked to each other. He asked the deputation officers as the senior in-charge magistrate to improve the arrangements for drinking water, toilets, housing, bathrooms, protective measures, route line for the convenience of the devotees. DC has approved Dumma to Khijuria Routeline, BN Jha Path Mor, Shivganga Ghat, Baba Mandir to Foot Overbridge, Q Complex, Tiwari Chowk to B.Ed College and Barmasia Chowk, Nandan Pahar to Singhwa Kalibari Mor, Shilpgram Mor to Circle Nandan Pahar Water Necessary instructions were given regarding the convenience of the devotees from Filter Point, Singhwa to Kumaitha area. He told the officers that all should work with team spirit to serve the Kanwariyas and devotees. In the meeting, SP Subhash Chandra Jat also gave necessary suggestions regarding security. He informed about the preparations of the police department.

