shravani mela 2023 crowd in trains going to sultanganj via dhanbad extended train stoppage time at jasidih station unk

Shravani Mela 2023: The stoppage time of trains at Jasidih station has been increased regarding Shravani Mela. On the other hand, the crowd is being seen in the trains of Sultanganj running via Dhanbad. As soon as the train number 18185 Tata-Godda Express arrived at Dhanbad station at 7.15 pm on Monday, slogans of ‘Bol-Bam’ started echoing. This train goes to Sultanganj via Dhanbad on Monday. Whereas train number 18603 Ranchi-Godda Express is three days a week. On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the train will depart from Dhanbad station at 7.10 pm. 13403 Vananchal Express will leave Dhanbad at 11.33 pm daily for Bhagalpur. There is a crowd of passengers in these trains.