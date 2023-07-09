Shravani Mela 2023: Devgans also come from Devlok in Sawan to Sultanganj, take Kanwar to Babadham in disguise

When Shravani Mela 2023 started, the Kanwariya path from Uttarwahini Ganga Sultanganj to Babanagari Deoghar has become saffron. Whether it is day or night, the devotees of Shiva are continuously travelling. The tradition of Kanwar in Shravani fair is centuries old. The faith of Shiva devotees is unbreakable. They believe that by offering water to Baba Baidyanath, all wishes are fulfilled.

Lord Rama took Kanwar along with Sita and Lakshmana.

Bholenath is very happy even with just a drop of northern Ganges water. Pandit Sanjeev Jha says that it is a mythological belief that Dharmaraj Yudhishthir traveled to all the holy places by taking water from Kanwar. According to Anand Ramayana, a few days after the coronation, Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita also performed Jalabhishek at Baidyanath Dham with water in Kanwar. Evidence has also been found regarding the practice of Kanwar in the Vedic era and the post-Vedic period.

Shravani Mela: Mahant of Ajgaibinath temple is prohibited to offer water in Deoghar, this incident happened when he did not agree..

Demons also offered water to Baba

Dr. Abhaykant Chowdhary, the author of the book ‘Sultanganj Ki Sanskriti’ told that Ganga water has been offered from Kanwar on Baba Baidyanath Jyotirling since five hundred years ago. When the demons came to know about the glory of Kanwar, they filled water from Sultanganj in Kanwar and started offering it to Baba Baidyanath in Deoghar.

Devgans come to Ajgaivinagri even from Devlok in Sawan

The tradition of Kanwar was also there in Treta Yug. At that time sons used to make their parents go on pilgrimages. The Kanwariyas carrying Kanwar reach Babadham after traveling a long distance of 95 kilometers from Sultanganj to Deoghar. Pandit Sanjeev Jha told that it is believed that in the month of Sawan, the deities also come from Devlok.

Kanwar picks up in invisible form or in disguise

Devgans go to Deoghar with Kanwar from Sultanganj in invisible form or by changing their clothes. Who is who in Kanwariya disguise. Can’t find out. Mahadev, the God of Gods, becomes very pleased by offering water after visiting Kanwar. Provides new energy with a wonderful faith, faith. Shiva devotees take anything from Baba Ashutosh by offering Ganga water on the Jyotirling of Baba Baidyanath.

(Shubhankar from Sultanganj)

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan