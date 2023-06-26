Shravani Mela 2023: Devotees will perform Jalabhishek with Argha in Muzaffarpur’s Garibnath Temple, know what is the preparation

Muzaffarpur: This time also in Sawan, Kanwariyas and devotees will perform Jalabhishek to Baba in Garibnath temple through Argha. Argha will be performed from the sanctum sanctorum to the main gate of the temple from every Sunday evening of Sawan to Monday afternoon. Its arrangements will be made by the Garibnath Temple Trust Committee itself. There will be a big LED screen near the main gate, through which devotees will be able to see Baba located in the sanctum sanctorum. The temple management has started preparations for Sawan. Barricading is being repaired inside the temple. Arrangements are also being made to keep an eye on the entire temple complex through CCTV.

There will be no arrangement to go to the sanctum sanctorum due to the crowd

This time, some voluntary organizations and public representatives of the city had demanded that devotees come from far and wide to offer water to Baba, so they should be allowed to go to Baba’s sanctum sanctorum and perform Jalabhishek, but no decision has been taken by the district administration on this. has not come. The temple management also does not want to make any new arrangements on its own initiative. The temple management says that the crowd of devotees is so large that it would be difficult to organize the Kanwariyas by providing access to the sanctum sanctorum. Trust committee member Gopal Falak said that there was no talk about the new arrangement in the meeting of the temple trust, so this time also the devotees will perform Jalabhishek from Argha.

Muzaffarpur’s traffic system will become smart, MIT team got the responsibility

Sawan starts from July 4 with eight Mondays

Only eight days are left for the month of Sawan to begin. The month of Sawan is going to start on July 4. Let us tell you that this time due to Sawan Domas, there are going to be a total of eight Mondays in Sawan. After 19 years, this time Sawan Domas is happening. Actually, due to Adhimas, Sawan will be of two months and it will have 59 days. Due to Malmas, the blessings of Lord Vishnu along with Lord Shiva will be showered on the devotees. Sawan starts on 4th July and ends on 31st August. This time from July 18 to August 16, there will be Sawan Malmas.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7asJilOm5Jw) muzaffarpur news hindi