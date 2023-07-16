Shravani Mela 2023: Eastern Railway announced regarding the rush of devotees, these special trains will run from July 17

Kolkata: In view of the increasing crowd of pilgrims at the Shravani fair, the Eastern Railway has decided to provide more facilities to the devotees. For this, other special arrangements including additional trains have been made. Eastern Railway is trying that the pilgrims should not face any problem in traveling due to crowd in Shravani fair. For this, additional stoppages of many long distance trains have been made at Jasidih and Sultanganj stations. Let us tell you that during the Shravani Mela period, arrangements have already been made for some Shravani Mela special trains up to Jasidih or passing through Jasidih and Sultanganj. Now more trains have been announced to cater to the extra rush of pilgrims during Shravani Mela.

Additional stoppage on many trains at Jasidih and Sultanganj stations

To meet the rush of pilgrims, some Shravani Mela special trains have already been arranged up to Jasidih or passing through Jasidih and Sultanganj during the Shravani Mela period. Apart from this, many long distance trains are providing additional stoppages at Jasidih and Sultanganj stations during the Mela period.

Railways decided to run unreserved special trains

Now more trains have been announced to cater to the extra rush of pilgrims during Shravani Mela. Railway has decided to run unreserved special trains between Samastipur and Bhagalpur via Sultanganj and between Danapur and Jasidih stations.

Here is the time table of Shravani Mela special trains

05574 Samastipur – Bhagalpur Shravani Mela Special will depart Samastipur at 14:30 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday from 17 July to 30 August (33 trips) and reach Bhagalpur at 19:50 hrs. Same day and 05573 Bhagalpur – Samastipur Shravani Mela special will leave Bhagalpur at 21:00 hrs every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday between 17th July & 30th August (33 trips) to reach Samastipur at 02:30 hrs. Then next day the train will halt at Sultanganj and Monghyr stations on Eastern Railway system.

03244 Danapur – Jasidih Shravani Mela Special will leave Danapur at 07:20 hrs on every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday between 17.07.2023 and 29.08.2023 (20 trips) and will reach Jasidih at 12:55 hrs the same day and 03243 Jasidih – Danapur Shravani Mela special will leave Jasidih at 14:30 hrs every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday between 17.07.2023 & 29.08.2023 (20 trips) and reach Danapur at 21:00 hrs the same day.

Babadham is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas

Babadham is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas located in Deoghar, Jharkhand. It is also called Manokamna Linga. It is said that whatever the devotee asks for after coming here, Lord Bholenath definitely fulfills it. Shravani fair is held every year in Deoghar, which lasts for a month. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country come to perform Jalabhishek of Baba. This year, due to Malmas, the Shravan fair is of two months. Like Babadham, the Basukinath temple in Dumka is also famous. Devotees coming to Deoghar definitely go to Basukinath. Basukinath is also known as Faujdari Baba. Like Baba Baidyanath Dham of Deoghar, Basukinath Temple of Dumka is also famous. It is said that Babadham is the Civil Court and Basukinath is the High Court. If your wish is not fulfilled in Babadham, then you have to apply in Basukinath. That’s why the devotees who come to Deoghar with Kanwar definitely visit Basukinath too. Kanwar Yatra is considered complete only after offering water to Baba Basukinath and Maa Parvati there. Like Babadham, Shravani fair is organized in Basukinath Dham.

Every devotee’s wishes are fulfilled

Baba Baidyanath Dham located in Deoghar, Jharkhand is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. This is the only Jyotirlinga, which is also a Shaktipeeth. Means the only abode where both Shiva and Shakti reside together. It is also called the meeting place of Shiva and Shakti. It is said that all the wishes of the devotees who come to Baba Dham are definitely fulfilled. Due to the fulfillment of wishes here, the Shivling established in the templeKamna LingAlso called. In the month of Sawan, devotees take Kanwar from Uttar Vahini Ganga of Sultanganj, located in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, take water from the Ganga and perform Jalabhishek of Baba Baidyanath at Babadham in Deoghar by traveling 107 kilometers on foot to Deoghar while chanting ‘Bol Bam, Bol Bam’. During this time devotees eat satvik food and spend day and night in devotion to Baba. Every year a month-long Shravani fair is held in Deoghar, in which lakhs of devotees from every corner of the country come to perform Jalabhishek of Baba. Shravani Mela becomes of two months when it is Adhikamas or Malamas. This year also due to Malmas, the Shravani fair will last for two months.