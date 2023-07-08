Shravani Mela 2023: Eastern Railway made special arrangements for devotees, 10 long distance trains will stop

Deoghar: Eastern Railway has made special arrangements at Sultanganj to facilitate the movement of devotees from Ajgaibinath Temple in Sultanganj to Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar for Jalabhishek during Shravani Mela. In addition to the existing passenger facilities, additional facilities have been arranged at Sultanganj for the comfort of the pilgrims. Amar Prakash Dwivedi, General Manager, Eastern Railway, has directed the Divisional Railway Manager of Malda Division to personally monitor and ensure adequate passenger facilities for the devotees visiting Sultanganj during Shravani Mela. Eastern Railway’s Malda Division DRM Vikas Choubey along with branch officers of Malda Division are camping at Sultanganj to enhance the level of passenger amenities at Sultanganj during Shravani Mela.

Arrangement of additional passenger facilities in Sultanganj

May I help you booth for assistance and guidance to passengers including women

Deployment of RPF and RPSF personnel (including male and female) to assist and guide Mela Yatris

Installation of CCTV cameras at strategic locations for round the clock surveillance

Provision of MDC (Multi-Disciplinary Room) manned by Mela Officer and RPF personnel

Large LED screen with informative content for the convenience of passengers

Provision of shed, fast food center on platform number 1 for fair pilgrims

Pay for and use the toilet for ladies and gents

Regular announcement through public address system for the information of passengers

To deal with the crowd of the fair, an additional ticket counter was opened. Apart from this, special arrangements have been made for trains to and from Sultanganj for the convenience of the pilgrims during Shravani fair.

Additional stoppage of 10 long distance trains at Sultanganj

03480 Kiul-Jamalpur DEMU passenger has been extended up to Sultanganj

– 05028/05027 Gorakhpur-Deoghar-Gorakhpur Shravani Mela special will run via Sultanganj

– 05508/05507 Raxaul-Bhagalpur-Raxaul Shravani Mela MEMU special will run via Sultanganj

– 03266/03265 Patna-Bhagalpur-Patna Shravani Mela special will run via Sultanganj

