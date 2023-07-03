Shravani Mela 2023: Five pairs of special trains will run for the convenience of the devotees, Railways released the schedule

For the convenience of devotees on the occasion of Shravani Mela, Railways has started operating Shravani Mela special trains between Patna-Asansol, Gaya-Jasidih, Raxaul-Bhagalpur and Gorakhpur-Deoghar. Apart from this, a two-minute stoppage has been given for five pairs of trains at Sultanganj station. Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar gave the information.

Asansol-Patna-Asansol Shravani Mela Special

03511 Asansol-Patna will leave Asansol at 16:50 hrs on Monday and Wednesday from July 3 to August 30 and reach Patna at 23.55 hrs. In return direction, 03512 Patna-Asansol will leave Patna at 01:15 hrs on Tuesday and Thursday from July 4 to August 31 and reach Asansol at 08:30 hrs the next day.

Gaya-Jasidih-Gaya Shravani Mela Special

03698 Gaya-Jasidih will leave Gaya at 20:55 hrs daily to reach Patna at 23:45 hrs from 5th July to 31st August and will leave Patna at 23:55 hrs and reach Jasidih at 05:45 hrs the next day. 03653 Jasidih-Gaya will leave Jasidih at 07:45 hrs and reach Patna at 14:40 hrs daily from 6th July to 1st September and leave Patna at 14.50 hrs to reach Gaya at 17:50 hrs.

Raxaul-Bhagalpur-Raxaul Shravani Mela Special

05508 Raxaul-Bhagalpur will leave Raxaul at 05:15 every day and reach Bhagalpur at 14:30 the same day. 05507 Bhagalpur-Raxaul will depart Bhagalpur at 16:30 hrs daily and reach Raxaul at 03:15 hrs the next day.

Danapur-Sahibganj-Danapur Special

Every Sunday from 9th July to 27th August, train no. 13236/13235 Danapur-Sahibganj-Danapur Intercity Express will run as per timing and stoppage.

Gorakhpur-Deoghar-Gorakhpur Unreserved Shravani Mela Special

05028 Gorakhpur-Deoghar unreserved Shravani Mela special via Hajipur-Shahpur Patori-Barauni-Munger-Sultanganj-Bhagalpur will leave Gorakhpur at 20:00 hrs every day till 31st August and reach Deoghar at 12:40 hrs. 05027 Deoghar-Gorakhpur Unreserved Shravani Mela Special will depart Deoghar at 18:50 hrs daily till September 1 and reach Gorakhpur at 11:20 hrs the next day.

These trains will stop at Sultanganj station

12253 Yesvantpur – Bhagalpur Ang Express (Weekly) at 08.25 hrs

12254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur Ang Express (Weekly) departs at 14:15.

13423 Bhagalpur-Ajmer Express (Weekly) departs at 13:43.

13424 Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express (Weekly) departs at 14:08.

13429 Malda Town – Anand Vihar Express (Weekly) at 13:16 hrs

13430 Anand Vihar – Malda Town Express (Weekly) departs at 18:11.

15619 Gaya-Kamakhya Express (Weekly) : 17:53 hrs

15620 Kamakhya-Gaya Express (Weekly) at 00:18

15626 Agartala-Deoghar Express (Weekly) departs at 01.56 hrs.

15625 Deoghar – Agartala Express (Weekly) : 23:03 hrs

Shravani Mela: For the first time after 40 years Krishna Bomb will not be seen carrying Dak Kanwar, people used to wait every Monday

Five minute stop at Jasidih station

During the Mela period, many trains will stop at Jasidih station for five minutes. All mail/express except 12305/06 Kolkata Rajdhani Express, 12273/74 Duronto Express, 12023/24 Janshatabdi Express, 12303/04 Poorva Express, 12359/60 Garib Rath Express, 12235/36 Humsafar Express stopping at Jasidih station. /passenger train included. Train number 03480 Kiul-Jamalpur DEMU special is being extended up to Sultanganj during the Mela period.