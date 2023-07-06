Shravani Mela 2023: From Sultanganj Ganga Ghat to Kanwaria Path saffron, echoing everywhere

Shravani Mela 2023: Devotees of Bholenath have started reaching Sultanganj city as soon as the month of Savan begins, from where Kanwarias are traveling to Babadham Deoghar by filling the water of Uttarwahini Ganga. Shravani Mela 2023 has started on Tuesday. On Wednesday, on the second day of Shravani Mela, about 50 thousand Kanwarias left for Deoghar by filling Ganga water from the holy Uttarwahini Ganga bank.

Bolbum’s echo on Kanwariya path

On the way from Ganga Ghat to Kanwaria, the atmosphere has become Shivamay due to the echo of Bolbam. According to the official data, 338 postal bombs left, including four women. And thousands of Kanwarias are going to Babadham by vehicle. After the inauguration of Shravani Mela, the procession of Kanwariyas has started moving towards Baba Dham. Sultanganj is completely engrossed in the devotion of Baba. Kanwariya is traveling on foot day and night.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kC32_ytk-Ak)

People ready to serve Kanwaris

Temporary shops have been opened everywhere from Sultanganj to Kanwariya Path to serve Kanwariyas. The local people are ready to welcome the Kanwariyas. With enthusiasm, Kanwarias are leaving for Baba Dham chanting ‘Bol Bam’. The entire Kanwariya path has been covered in saffron. Gangadham has become Shivamaya due to the echo of Kanwariya’s words and bombs.

Shravani Mela 2023: Sultanganj echoed with bol-bombs, the whole city became saffron, see the enthusiasm of the devotees in the photo

Heavy rain boosted the enthusiasm of Kanwariyas

Let us tell that Shravani fair has started on Tuesday. Monsoon has given a lot of relief to the Kanwariyas this time. It rained heavily on the day of the beginning of the Sawan fair. It rained so much for several hours that instead of entering the river on the ghat, Kanwarias were also seen in sheds. When the speed of the rain decreased, they came out towards Babadham dancing and dancing in the drizzling rain. At the same time, the water level of Ganga continues to rise.

Sawan fair will run for two months

Significantly, this time the Shravani fair has been completed for two months due to Malmas. On Tuesday, the first day of Shravani Mela, a huge crowd of Kanwariyas gathered. Around 80 thousand Kanwarias left for Babadham by filling the holy Uttarwahini Ganga with water in the midst of torrential rains. On the first day, 75 male Dak Kanwariyas, including one woman, carried water.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan