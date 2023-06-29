Shravani Mela 2023: Jalabhishek will be done on Baba Baidyanath only through Argha system, speedy Darshanam coupon rate fixed, know how much

Deoghar Shravani Mela 2023: The temple in-charge Dipankar Chowdhary held a meeting with the Panda Dharmarakshini Sabha for the successful conduct of the Shravani fair, which is starting in two phases from July. In the meeting, there were talks about giving a share of the amount received from early darshanam to the assembly, the arrangements to be made in the month of Purushottam and the discussion about infiltration in the temple on the coming days. According to the information received from the sources, in the meeting, talks were held prominently about non-payment of the amount received from the coupon by the Sabha for almost a year, in which the temple in-charge assured to make the amount available soon.

On the other hand, while rejecting the demand to reduce the rate of Sparsh Puja and Coupons in Purushottam month, he said that the preparations for the fair have been done for two months. All the preparations have been done. The order of police force officer, magistrate etc. has been approved by the government for two months. In such a situation, it was said that it would not be possible to reduce the rate of Sparsh Puja and Coupons. That is, in Purushottam month also, the rate of water offering from Argha and speedy darshanam coupon has been said to be Rs.500 per person. At the same time, in this context, Manoj Mishra, the vice-president of the assembly, has demanded to continue the coupon rate of Rs. 250 and Sparsh Puja in Purushottam month as before. The demand for 40% balance amount of their share has also been made prominently to the Sabha. The issue of infiltration by the temple staff was also raised. Assembly’s Vice President Manoj Mishra, Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary Kartik Nath Thakur, Minister Arunanand Jha, Coordination Committee’s Ajay Narayan Mishra, Suraj Jha etc were present in the meeting.

There has been a positive talk regarding the conduct of the fair. At the same time, the assembly has also been informed about the preparation for the fair for two months.

