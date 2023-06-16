Shravani Mela 2023: Kanwariya’s feet will not burn in Sultanganj, approval given to lay carpet on paved road

Shravani Mela 2023 is going to start from July next month. Lakhs of Kanwarias will march on foot towards Baba Nagri Deoghar by filling the water of Uttarwahini Ganga in Sultanganj. Meanwhile, preparations have been started for the Sawan Mela in Sultanganj. The news of great relief has come to the fore for the Kanwariyas. Now, while going from the bank of the Ganga to the raw Kanwaria path, the feet of the Kanwariyas will not get hot in the heat. It has been decided to lay carpet on the paved road.

Five thousand feet long and six feet wide carpet will be laid

A standing committee meeting was held at the Sultanganj Municipal Council Auditorium, in which many decisions have been taken regarding making better arrangements for the Shravani Mela. The problem of burning feet of Kanwariyas in the scorching sun from Ganga Ghat to Kachha Path will be solved this time by laying carpets. This time, five thousand feet long and six feet wide carpet of high quality will be laid.

Kanwariyas will get cold water

On the other hand, arrangements will be made for cold water in the water for the Kanwaris in summer, so that the Kanwaris will get cold drinking water. Kanwariyas walk day and night in Sawan. Keeping this in mind, it was decided to make better lighting arrangements. Approval was given to install additional lights in the meeting.

Bihar: Agencies engaged in the investigation of Bhagalpur bomb blast case, know when and how Nathnagar area was rocked by bomb blasts.

Arrangement of pew and changing room

A proposal was taken to install water troughs at Seedhi Ghat and Ajgavinath Temple. It was decided to install LED colored lights on the path for Kanwariya. It was decided to improve the lighting system at Namami Gange Ghat, to make a permanent changing room at Namami Gange Ghat. Along with this, a proposal was brought to prepare mobile toilets for Kanwariyas.

Ganga Mitra will be deployed at Ganga Ghat

Ganga Mitra will be deployed for the protection of Kanwariyas at Ajgavinath Sultanganj Ganga Ghat in Shravani fair. The proposal of deputation of six Ganga Mitra and swimming team was taken in the meeting. At the same time, preparations are on to get Shravani Mela 2023 inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.