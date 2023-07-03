Shravani Mela 2023: Know the timing of trains stopping at Sultanganj station, Railways released the schedule

Shravani Mela Train News: Shravani Mela 2023 is going to start. From July 4, a group of Kanwariyas will leave for Babadham Deoghar after filling water from Sultanganj Uttarwahini Ganga. This time the Sawan fair will take two months. For which the Railways has also tightened its gear. Special arrangements have been made by the Railways for the stoppage of trains so that Kanwariyas can be facilitated. Five pairs of express trains will stop at Sultanganj station for the time being. These trains will stop here for two minutes throughout the Sawan fair. The timetable has also been issued by the Railways.

stoppage of weekly trains

Keeping in view the facilities of Kanwariyas and devotees in Shravani Mela, Railways has given stoppage of express trains at Sultanganj station, all these trains are weekly. Train number 12253 Yesvantpur – Bhagalpur Ang Express will stop at Sultanganj at 8:25 am on Monday. Whereas, 12254 Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur Ang Express will stop at Sultanganj at 2:15 pm on Wednesday. 13423 Bhagalpur – Ajmer Express will reach Sultanganj at 1:43 pm on Thursday. Train number 13424 Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express will reach Sultanganj on Sunday at 2:08 PM.

Also know the schedule of these two trains.

13429 Maldatown – Anand Vihar Express will reach Sultanganj at 1:16 pm on Friday. Whereas 13430 Anand Vihar – Malda Town Express will arrive at 6:11 pm on Sunday. 15619 Gaya – Kamakhya Express will arrive at Sultanganj station at 5:53 pm on Tuesday. 15620 Kamakhya – Gaya Express will arrive at 12:18 on Tuesday (Late Monday night).

Shravani Mela 2023: These 10 trains will stop at Sultanganj station as well, fair special train will run for Kanwariyas…

Deoghar-Agartala Express..

15625 Deoghar – Agartala Express will arrive on Monday late night at 11:03. Train No. 15626 Agartala-Deoghar Express will arrive at 2:06 am on Monday. All trains will stop at Sultanganj for two minutes.

All trains on Bhagalpur-Jamalpur route will stop

Please tell that it has been decided to stop all the trains of Bhagalpur-Jamalpur route at Sultanganj station. The batch of Kanwariyas will start reaching Sultanganj from Monday evening itself to fill Gangajal on the first Monday. Adequate security arrangements have also been made at the railway station. Policemen in plain clothes will monitor.

