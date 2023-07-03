Shravani Mela 2023: Lakhs of devotees visit Deoghar every year, there is a connection of Kanwar Yatra with Samudra Manthan

Devotees throng in large numbers to offer water to Lord Bholenath in the month of Sawan or Shravan. It is not that only the devotees of Baba Bholenath come to Deoghar to offer water. Baba’s devotees in every nook and corner of the country Water offering on Shivling We do. In Bihar and Jharkhand as well as in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, devotees offer water to Baba while performing Kanwar Yatra (Kanwar Yatra 2023). But, the question is why does Kanwar Yatra take place only in the month of Sawan?

Why Kanwar Yatra happens only in the month of Shravan

Come, today we tell you that in the month of Shravan only Kanwar Yatra Why does it happen? It is said in the Puranas that when the gods and demons together churned the ocean, many divine things came out of it. Divine things were divided into gods and demons. Halahal poison also came out during the churning of the ocean. No one was ready to accept it.

Lord Bholenath drank Halahal poison

Lord Bhole Shankar came forward and he drank Halahal poison. As soon as he consumed it, Mother Parvati put her hand on Shiva’s neck. Halahal could not come down from Shiva’s throat. Bholenath’s throat turned blue due to the effect of poison. Although Bholenath did not allow the poison to go down his throat, Baba Bholenath started feeling pain due to the effect of the poison.

That’s why we do Jalabhishek of Shiva

To free Lord Shankar from the effect of poison, water was offered on his body. Due to this, the effect of poison started reducing gradually. Please tell that the churning of the ocean took place in the month of Shravan. During this, Lord Shankar was freed from the effect of poison by offering water. This is the reason why the tradition of offering water on Shivling started in the month of Shravan.

Kanwar Yatris keep saying Bam Bam Bhole

In the month of Shravan, every Shiva devotee wishes to participate in the Kanwar Yatra. Taking Kanwar on his shoulder, he reaches the pagodas while making bomb-bomb noises. He offers water to Bholeshankar who gets pleased very easily in the Shivalaya and asks him for his vow. It is said that Baba Bholenath fulfills everyone’s wishes.

Baba Baidyanath fulfills every wish of the devotees

Devotees take the water of the Ganges and reach Baba’s door to get rid of the pain caused by poison to their Nath Bholenath and to have faith, devotion and dedication towards their deity. Offer water to them. This pleases Baba and fulfills every wish of his devotees.

This time Kanwar Yatra is of 59 days.

This year Kanwar Yatra is of 59 days. The journey will start from 4th July. It is being said that this year’s Sawan is going to shower happiness and prosperity for the devotees of Lord Bholenath. Since Adhikamas is falling this year, the devotees will get more days to seek the blessings of the Lord. There will be total 8 Mondays.

There are many types of kanwariyas

Tell that the devotees of Lord Bhole start the Kanwar Yatra by taking the water of Uttarwahini Ganga from Sultanganj located in Bhagalpur district of Bihar and reach Deoghar by covering a distance of 107 kms. Here Baba offers water to Baidyanath. There are many types of Kanwariyas.

mango kanwariya They are those who take water from Sultanganj (Ajgaibinath) and reach Deoghar in 3 to 5 days and offer water to Baba Baidyanath’s Manokamna Linga.

mail bomb Those devotees are called, who travel from Ajgaibinath to Deoghar without stopping and offer water to Baba by taking Ganga water from Sultanganj. Their journey is completed in 17 to 20 hours.

the hardest penance Dandi Passenger or Dandi Bomb We do. Dandi bombs are called those Kanwariyas, who reach Babadham from Sultanganj while paying obeisance. It takes several weeks for them to attend Baba’s court.

Devotees of Shiva have to do hard penance

Lord Shiva Shankar becomes happy very soon. With just one glass of water. But, his devotees have to do severe penance during Kanwar Yatra. If you are also going on Kanwar Yatra, then know about these rules. Must follow it during the journey.

Important rules of Kanwar Yatra|Kanwar Yatra 2023

Those going on Kanwar Yatra have to take special care of cleanliness. Touching Kanwar without bath is also prohibited.

Nothing made of leather should be used during the Kanwar Yatra. He should not even touch it.

Never keep Kanwar on the ground while traveling. This is absolutely prohibited. If you have to stay somewhere for daily work, food etc. or for rest, then keep Kanwar at a high place and go.

Many devotees keep Kanwar on their head in the spirit of devotion. But, this should not be done. This is prohibited in the scriptures.

Purity of mind is also very important during Kanwar Yatra. Never keep Kanwar under any tree.

Be engrossed in the devotion of Shiva during the journey. Keep chanting Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shiv Shankar, Bol Bam Bol Bam continuously.

You can worship Shiva with other mantras also during Kanwar Yatra. Means you can chant Shiva mantra.

People should not take any kind of intoxication during Kanwar Yatra. Even those people who do not participate in Kanwar Yatra give up non-vegetarian food in the month of Sawan.

Deoghar: This time Shravani fair will be held for two months in Baba Baidyanath Dham, DC Manjunath Bhajantri gave these instructions t)jharkhand news