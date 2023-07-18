Shravani Mela 2023: Lantern on the head of postal bomb and Ganges water on the back, went to Babadham to pray for Tejashwi Yadav

Shravani Mela 2023: In Shravani Mela 2023, the group of Kanwariyas is continuously leaving towards Babadham Deoghar. During this, devotees of Shiva are seen swinging in different styles on the Kanwaria Path. Some are traveling on the strength of the palm by becoming a scorpion bomb after fulfilling their vow and some by becoming a stick bomb. In the meantime, such a Dak Kanwariya was also seen who left for Babadham with a lantern on his head. Actually, these dakbombs are supporters of RJD and have now left for Deoghar with the wish of making Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister.

Lantern on the head, Ganges water on the back

There was a huge crowd of Dak Bam offering water on Monday. Dakbombs left in large numbers from Sultanganj and offered water to Baba Baidyanath on Monday. In the same crowd, Subodh Kumar of Patna Draft Assembly carrying a lantern on his head and Ganges water on his back, came out to Deoghar with the desire of making Tejashwi Yadav the CM by becoming a postal bomb. Subodh told that he has been going to Dakbom for nine years. For the second time in RJD’s attire, he left Sultanganj after filling Gangajal on Sunday and offered water to Baba on Monday.

Know what is Subodh Bam’s vow?

Subodh was seen wearing RJD’s green dress. He had also put on a cap named Lalu. On one side Baba Bholenath’s picture and on the other side Lalu’s picture was on his clothes. Carrying RJD’s election symbol on his forehead, Subodh Kanwariya was walking on the path after filling water from the holy Uttarwahini Ganga. People stopped there to see Subodh carrying RJD’s election symbol lantern on his head and green cloth different from saffron on Kanwaria Path. Subodh told that he is taking Dak Kanwar to wish Baba to make Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi the CM. If Baba has fulfilled his vow and Tejashwi Bhaiya will become the Chief Minister, then every Monday of Sawan will go to Dak Bomb. He said that when Lalu Yadav was very ill, he went to Baidyanath Dham like this in 2019 as well. Lalu Yadav had recovered by Baba’s grace. Let us tell you that another group of youths were also seen on the Kanwaria path who were traveling with green gamchha and they told themselves as RJD supporters.

Devghar came out in the form of Bhole himself

Wearing many forms and colors are going to Baba Dham in Sawan. A devotee dressed as Baba Bholenath left for Baba Dham from Sultanganj. Pappu Goswami from UP Gorakhpur left for Baba Dham on Monday on his 26th visit. He told that devotion to Baba has amazing power. As soon as Sawan comes, they get immersed in Baba’s fun. While going to Deoghar in the form of Baba, many people including Kanwariya were eager to have a glimpse.

Inflow of kanwariyas in Ajgaevi city

Let us tell you that on the second Monday of Sawan and on Amavasya, Ajgaivi city Sultanganj and Kanwaria Path were completely painted in the color of Kanwariyas. Slogans of Bolbam and Shiva were echoing from everywhere. On the new moon day of Sawan, more than 50 thousand Shiva devotees bathed in the Ganges. A large number of Kanwariyas left for Baba Nagri after filling the Ganga with water. Kanwariyas from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Nepal, Sikkim, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, Assam etc. departed from Ajgai Nagri to Baba Nagri. Thousands of devotees worshiped Baba on the second Monday in Ajgaivinath temple. Sthanapati Mahant Premanand Giri told that special arrangements were made in the temple for the devotees.

27464 Kanwariye left for Babadham on Monday

On the second Monday of Sawan, according to official data, 27464 Kanwariyas left for Baba Dham till 5 pm. In Dak Bam, 711 men including 19 women went to Baba Nagri with Dak Bam certificates.

The kanwariyas danced on the second Monday of Sawan

On the second Monday of Sawan, a cultural program was organized from the stage of Namami Gange Ghat in Sultanganj. During this, Kanwariyas were seen dancing to more than one song. Famous singer Anupama Yadav enthralled all the Kanwariyas with devotional songs. First he made everyone swoon on the hymn of Ram. Ram has settled in my mind, Hari-Hari Hari bangles asked for Babadham, let’s call Babadham, the call has come…….. Baba has called, as if Shiv devotees were seen dancing on the songs. Due to the huge crowd during the programme, the police remained very ready regarding the security. Please inform that due to the commencement of Malmas, now the crowd of Kanwariyas has started appearing a little less.

