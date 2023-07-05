Shravani Mela 2023 LIVE: Many special buses running from Deoghar regarding Shravani Mela, Babadham covered with saffron color

Deoghar to Giridih Buses

0:40 in the early morning

07:45 in the day

09:00 in the day

10:40 a.m. in the day

10:55 a.m. in the day

11:39 in the day

12:00 in the day

12:25 in the day

01:05 in the day

02:40 in the day

Fare Rs 120 per person

Buses from Deoghar to Kolkata and Siliguri

to Kolkata

7:00 in the evening

7:55 in the night

Fare Rs.500 per person

to Siliguri

11:00 pm

11:30 pm

Fare Rs 550 per person

Deoghar to Ranchi Bus Timings

03:40 PM

04:45 PM

08:45 in the day

09:00 in the day

10:00 a.m. in the day

11:25 a.m. in the day

12:00 in the day

01:00 in the day

02:20 in the day

06:30 in the evening

07:30 in the night

08:25 in the night

09:15 in the night

at 10:00 pm

Note: Rs 450 per person in AC bus for Ranchi and Rs 400 in non AC

Many special buses from Deoghar

Shravani fair is organized in Devghar every year in one month, in which lakhs of devotees from every corner of the country come to perform Jalabhishek of Baba. Due to Malmas this year, Shravani fair will be of two months. Many arrangements have been made for the Kanwariyas and the devotees coming to the fair. Buses are being run from Deoghar to different districts of Jharkhand as well as to many states.

Grand Kalash Yatra taken out in Garhwa

Devotees from Tasrar, Chakri, Tori Kala village and other villages took out a grand Kalash Yatra with music and music on the auspicious occasion of Sawan in Tasrar Panchayat of Dandai Block area of ​​Garhwa district. In the Kalash Yatra, women, girls, youth and children gathered in the premises of the Jogia hill Shiva temple. After this, a group of devotees started the Kalash Yatra after duly offering prayers from the Shivalaya.

Two peda shops were closed in Deoghar



During Shravani Mela 2023, the Designated Officer and Food Safety Officer conducted a surprise inspection of various shops in Ghoramara on Tuesday regarding the quality of Peda in Deoghar. During this, a joint team of Designated Officer cum ACMO Dr CK Shahi, District Food Safety Officer Sanjay Kumar and Dhaneshwar Prasad Hembram checked the food license of the establishments. District Food Safety Officer Sanjay Kumar told that the license of Chandan Peda Bhandar and M/s Lalit Peda Bhandar had expired, due to which both the establishments were closed.

There is a long line of devotees



On the second day of the State Shravani Mela, 2023, at 04:00 in the morning, as soon as the doors of the temple opened, the water offering started and the queue of Kanwariyas started. The long queue of devotees reached Nehru Park via Q Complex in the early morning. The route line is resonating with the echo of these Shiva devotees, and all the Kanwariyas are queuing up and moving forward continuously chanting Baba’s name. Along with this, concrete arrangements have also been made for the convenience and security of the devotees at every point of the route line. Apart from this, the queued up Kanwariyas are being offered water through the Argha in the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Mandir via Mansinghi foot over bridge from Nehru Park, Q Complex.

24 hours checkup facility in Deoghar Sadar Hospital regarding Shravani Mela

Deoghar :Patients will get 24-hour X-ray, check-up and dressing facilities in Sadar Hospital during Shravani Mela. Regarding this, Sadar Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. Prabhat Ranjan has issued a letter giving instructions to the office bearers of Sadar Hospital and the company operating at PPE turn. He said that thousands of devotees come from outside during the fair. In such a situation, people coming to Sadar Hospital do not face any problem, so that during the fair period, SRL Lab, X-ray of Health Map and dressing ward of Sadar Hospital, operated on PPE mode, will have to be operated for 24 hours, so that people can get this facility. .

Special train will run between Mokama-Jasidih

Deoghar. For the convenience of the passengers in the Shravani fair, it has been decided to run a special train between Mokama and Jasidih on a daily basis. This information has been given by the Asansol Division. Under this, 03206 Mokama-Jasidih Shravani Mela Special will leave Mokama at 09:15 hrs daily from July 5 to August 31 (58 trips) and reach Jasidih at 11:45 hrs the same day. And 03205 Jasidih-Mokama Shravani Mela Special will leave Jasidih at 12:30 hrs daily from July 5 to August 31 (58 trips) and reach Mokama at 15:25 hrs the same day.

Speedy Darshanam rate Rs.500

The rate of Speedy Darshanam Coupon during the fair is Rs.500. This system will continue every day except Sunday and Monday. At the same time, in view of the crowd, a decision can also be taken to issue coupons on Sunday and Monday.

All arrangements changed in Baba temple, water is being offered from Argha

The world famous, State Shravani Fair of Jharkhand has started. Along with this, all the arrangements in the Baba Mandir have changed till the entire fair. For the purpose of providing easy water supply to the Kanwariyas, water supply is being done through Argha in Baba Mandir. At the same time, the temple will now open every day at 03:05 am during the fair. As soon as the doors open, there will be Kancha Jal Puja for 15 minutes and after that there will be government worship for about 40 minutes. After this, from 03:45 in the morning, water offering will start for common Kanwaris through Argha. And the gate of Shyyadarshanam will be opened at 6 am.

DC inaugurated Shravani fair at Amreshwar Dham

DC Shashi Ranjan, SP Aman Kumar, SDO Aniket Sachan inaugurated Shravani Mela by offering prayers at Amreshwar Dham in Khunti. During this, a huge crowd of devotees had gathered.

Devghar-Gorakhpur special train will run daily for two months



In view of extra rush of pilgrims during Shravani Mela, Eastern Railway has decided to run Shravani Mela special train between Deoghar to Gorakhpur. Under this, 05028 Gorakhpur-Deoghar special train will leave Gorakhpur at 20.00 hrs daily (61 trips) from July 2 to August 31 and reach Deoghar at 12.40 hrs the next day.

After Babadham, it is necessary to visit Basukinath Dham

Like Babadham in Jharkhand, Basukinath temple located in Dumka district is also famous. It is said that Babadham is the Civil Court and Basukinath is the High Court. If your wish is not fulfilled in Babadham, then you have to apply in Basukinath. That’s why the devotees who come to Deoghar with Kanwar definitely visit Basukinath too. Kanwar Yatra is considered complete only after offering water to Baba Basukinath and Maa Parvati there. Like Babadham, in Basukinath Dham also a fair is usually held for a month in the month of Shravan. If Adhikamas, which is also called Malmas, falls, a fair is held for two months. That’s why this year Shravani Mela is of two years.

All wishes are fulfilled in Babadham

Babadham located in Deoghar, Jharkhand is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. It is also called Manokamna Linga. It is said that whatever the devotee asks for after coming to this temple, Lord Bholenath definitely fulfills his wish. In many ways this temple is special among other Jyotirlingas. This is the only Jyotirlinga, where Shakti is also seated along with Shiva. Means the temple of both Shiva and Parvati is in Babadham. That’s why Babadham is also called Shaktipeeth. In the month of Shravan, devotees take Kanwar from Uttar Vahini Ganga of Sultanganj, located in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, take water from the Ganges and perform Jalabhishek of Baba Baidyanath at Babadham in Deoghar by traveling 107 kilometers on foot to Deoghar while chanting ‘Bol Bam, Bol Bam’. Devotees eat satvik food during this time. He spends day and night in the devotion of Baba. Every year a month-long Shravani fair is held in Deoghar, in which lakhs of devotees from every corner of the country come to perform Jalabhishek of Baba. Shravani Mela becomes of two months when it is Adhikamas or Malamas.

Beloved month of Lord Shiva begins

The month of Sawan, the favorite month of Lord Shiva has started from today. Various pagodas and temples have been decorated with this. Most of the temples have been opened at five in the morning itself. After this there will be Jalabhishek throughout the day. Rudrabhishek and special worship is being prepared in many temples. Here, the brightness of the markets has also increased due to Sawan. The market is flooded with saffron clothes and worship material.

Shravani Mela 2023 Live Deoghar