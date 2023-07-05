Shravani Mela 2023 LIVE: Shiva devotees started pouring in Deoghar and Basukinath

All wishes are fulfilled in Babadham

Baba Baidyanath Dham located in Deoghar, Jharkhand is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. This is the only Jyotirlinga, which is also a Shaktipeeth. Means the only abode where both Shiva and Shakti reside together. It is also called the meeting place of Shiva and Shakti. It is said that all the wishes of the devotees who come to Baba Dham are definitely fulfilled. Due to the fulfillment of wishes here, the Shivling established in the templeKamna LingAlso called. In the month of Sawan, devotees take Kanwar from Uttar Vahini Ganga of Sultanganj, located in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, take water from the Ganga and perform Jalabhishek of Baba Baidyanath at Babadham in Deoghar by traveling 107 kilometers on foot to Deoghar while chanting ‘Bol Bam, Bol Bam’. During this time devotees eat satvik food and spend day and night in devotion to Baba. Every year a month-long Shravani fair is held in Deoghar, in which lakhs of devotees from every corner of the country come to perform Jalabhishek of Baba. Shravani Mela becomes of two months when it is Adhikamas or Malamas. This year also due to Malmas, the Shravani fair will last for two months.

After Babadham, it is necessary to visit Basukinath Dham

Like Baba Baidyanath Dham of Deoghar, Basukinath Temple of Dumka is also famous. It is said that Babadham is the Civil Court and Basukinath is the High Court. If your wish is not fulfilled in Babadham, then you have to apply in Basukinath. That’s why the devotees who come to Deoghar with Kanwar definitely visit Basukinath too. Kanwar Yatra is considered complete only after offering water to Baba Basukinath and Maa Parvati there. Like Babadham, Shravani fair is organized in Basukinath Dham.

