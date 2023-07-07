Shravani Mela 2023: No entry buses in Deoghar, traffic jam at Baba Mandir turn

Deoghar News: The traffic arrangements made by the Deoghar district administration are not being followed in the Shravani fair and passenger buses are entering indiscriminately in the no-entry zone. Due to this, a situation of jam is being created and people are facing problems. On Thursday morning, several commercial buses going from Deoghar to Dumka and from Deoghar to Godda were seen parked near Mandir Mor and making passengers sit early in the morning.

This situation is when a large number of policemen have been deputed in this area. The people passing through that route and the devotees traveling from Devghar to Basukinath on foot had to face a lot of trouble in the morning. All vehicles coming from Baijnathpur turn (except school bus, ambulance, hearse van, motorcycle, rickshaw, wheelbarrow, government vehicles) have to turn left from Shaheed Ashram and go via Kunda.

Action is not taken on the entry near the temple turn

The traffic department had also imposed a fine of Rs 24,800 on July 4 and 5 against 10 buses for violating rules, especially for overloading and making passengers sit on the roof of the bus. But due to no action being taken against the buses that violate the prescribed route, there is anger among the common people towards the administration.

what is traffic dsp

Deoghar’s traffic DSP Alok Ranjan has said that If any bus is caught operating on the way to Mandir Mor, action will be taken against it. All the bus drivers will have to follow the administrative route throughout the fair.

Deoghar: The claim of uninterrupted power supply in Shravani Mela is hollow, shutdown will be taken for two and a half hours daily, know the timing Buses were stuck in