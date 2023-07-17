Shravani Mela 2023: On the second Monday of Sawan, the Kanwariyas left for Sultanganj, Deoghar, full of Shiva devotees

Shravani Mela 2023: On the second Monday of Sawan, a rally of Shiva devotees gathered at Uttarwahini Ganga Ghat in Sultanganj. The Kanwariyas traveled towards Babanagari Devghar by filling the water of the Ganges. Since Sunday, Ajgaibinagari was covered with kanwariyas and looked saffron. On Monday, Shiv devotees started the Kanwar Yatra by filling Gangajal. Hariyali Amavasya has made this Monday more special. On Monday, a crowd of Shiva devotees thronged the temple to offer water to Baba Ajgaibinath.

Crowd at Sultanganj Ganga Ghat

On the Sunday before the second Monday of Savan, on the occasion of Savan Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, more than 60 thousand Kanwariyas left for Baba Dham by filling Ganga water. On Sunday, more than 60,000 Kanwariyas left for Deoghar after taking bath in the Ganga from the holy Uttarwahini Ganga, filling Ganga water in Kanwar. On Sunday, Kanwarias of many states including Nepal, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, UP, Chhattisgarh filled Ganga water.

Kanwariyas are chanting the slogan of Bolbam

A large number of women, men and children are chanting the slogan of ‘Bolbam’ on the Kanwariya path. Ajgaibinagari’s chappa became saffron on Monday late evening itself. There was a possibility of large gathering of Kanwariyas on Monday due to second Monday and Amavasya. The crowd of Kanwariyas started increasing in Sultanganj only after midnight. The administration remained fully prepared.

The whole road is full of kanwariyas

Talking about the official figures, till 5 pm on Sunday, 42, 678 general Kanwarias had left for Babadham. Dak Bam 9,735 took the certificate. Thousands of Kanwariyas have left for Deoghar in vehicles whose record is not there. Please tell that this time Shravani fair is going to last for about two months. During the beginning of the Sawan fair, the crowd of Kanwariyas was not much, but from the first Monday, the rally of Kanwariyas started moving with great enthusiasm on the Kanwaria path. Now the crowd of Kanwariyas has started increasing.

So far four lakh devotees have visited the Ajgaibinath temple

A large number of Kanwariyas offered prayers at Ajgaibinath temple on Sunday. Sthanpati Mahant Premanand Giri told that so far this year, more than four lakh devotees offered prayers at Baba Ajgavinath temple. Special arrangements have been made for the devotees in the temple. The Sthanpati told that visiting Baba Vaidyanath’s court after offering water in Baba Ajgaibinath temple gives amazing results. Every Kanwariya has been urged to go to the city of Baba Baidyanath only after seeing Baba Ajgaivinath.

Enthusiasm was also shown in women postal

Please tell that the crowd of postal bombs has started increasing on the Kanwariya path. On Saturday, 1479 Dakbombs from Sultanganj left for Deoghar after taking the certificate and taking a pledge to offer water to Baba in 24 hours. In which 17 women postal bombs are also included. According to the same official figures, 50 thousand 326 general Kanwariyas left for Babadham. This figure was till 5 pm. There is no record of Kanwariya going by vehicle. Kanwariya’s continuous process of going to Babadham with the water of Ganga is going on.

Special preparation for environmental protection

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued a guideline regarding environmental protection in Shravani Mela. Special instructions have been given to prepare for environmental protection. So that there is no tampering with the environment in the fair. Environmental protection should be encouraged in the fair area. Especially in Bhagalpur, Munger and Banka districts of Kanwariya Path, about 98 kilometers of Kachha Path did not have any adverse effect on the environment during the two months of Sawan. For this, instructions were issued by the local administration to make several arrangements.

More crowd seen on second Monday

Let us inform that the crowd of Shiva devotees was also seen at Ganga Ghat in Barari of Bhagalpur regarding Sovmari since Sunday itself. On Sunday, Shiva devotees filled water from the Ganga Ghat and left for Basukinath Dham on foot. Every year a batch of Kanwariyas leaves for Basukinath Dham with Ganga water. This year also the crowd of Kanwariyas is seen with the same enthusiasm at Ganga Ghat.

Group of Kanwariyas left for Singheshwar Nath Dham located in Madhepura

A group of Kanwariyas is continuously going out from Bhagalpur to Madhepura to offer water to Singheshwarnath Mahadev with Ganga water. On Monday, a group of Kanwariyas was seen between Bhagalpur and Madhepura, for which people gathered on the road to welcome them. People were seen washing the feet of Shiva devotees with cold water while they were also given fruits and sherbet.

Crowd of Kanwaris in Baba Brajleshwarnath Dham of Bihpur

In Baba Brajleshwaranath Dham located in Madwa village of Bihpur, on the second Monday of Sawan, to offer water to Devadhidev Mahadev, on Sunday, chanting Bolbum and dancing to the tune of DJ. Sultanganj) arrived. At the same time, a large number of Dakbombs had reached Ganga Ghat by late evening. Those who walked 41 km left to offer water to Bholenath at Baba Brajaleshwar Dham.

